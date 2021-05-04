The Puerto Rico Ports Authority (PA) began work to rebuild Pier 3 on the San Juan port front, announced the agency's executive director, Joel A. Pizá Batiz.
Pizá explained that a section of the east side of Pier 3 was struck by the cruise ship Norwegian Epic on February 12, 2019, when it was docking at the pier. The impact, he added, affected what is known as the BD-5 and BD-6 “mooring dolphins” and the walkways that connect BD-4 to BD-5, BD-5 to BD-6, and the BD-6 to dock 3.
The concrete piles supporting the mooring dolphins, bollards and walkways collapsed on impact, all falling to the seabed.
After a study process, which culminated in obtaining the federal permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the auction and award phase proceeded in the middle of last year. The contract was awarded to the firm Del Valle Group for $6,659,000 with a term of 14 months to complete the project.
"This is a priority project for [the PA], since Pier 3 is used mostly by transit cruise ships. With the break in cruise operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was important to begin repairs as soon as possible. It should be noted that our insurer took over and made the claim to the cruise line, so no public funds will be used to rebuild the pier," Pizá stated.
The project will consist of the removal of 90 tons of collapsed structures from the seabed, reconstruction of the two mooring dolphins and collapsed piles, reinstallation of the bollards, fender system and walkways, plus the replacement and repair of all electrical systems, plumbing and lighting fixtures affected by the impact.
