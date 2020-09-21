PAO Group Inc. has highlighted recent increased interest in the resurgence of industry wide pharmaceutical research and manufacturing in Puerto Rico.
PAOG is currently in discussions in to engage a Contract Research Organization (CRO) in Puerto Rico to advance an Investigational New Drug Application (IND) to ultimately achieve Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for PAOG's RespRx as a COPD treatment.
The COPD treatment, RespRx, is derived from a patented cannabis extraction method. In an initial scientific evaluation as a treatment for COPD, RespRx has demonstrated effecting significant increases in respiration rate, tidal volume and inspiratory air flow rate. Overall data from the evaluation demonstrated that RespRx can significantly improve inspiratory lung functions in instances of moderate pulmonary fibrosis.
Puerto Rico has a long, vital history in pharmaceutical research and manufacturing that is now the focus of a reboot trend PAOG aims to capitalize upon. Puerto Rico's pharmaceutical industry took a back seat for a time to an offshoring trend. The COVID-19 pandemic is adding new motivation to the existing initiative in Puerto Rico to ramp up pharmaceutical industry activity.
Packaging Industry Digest reported: "The current COVID-19 pandemic has exposed a serious national security issue with this type of offshoring. Our pharmaceuticals come largely from outside the US, mostly from China and India. Many that are still made in the US rely on imported Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). Many inactive ingredients are imported as well. Excessive reliance on imports puts us at serious risk as a nation. Should we disagree on tariffs, politics, or anything else, these other countries have immense leverage to squeeze our healthcare system."
Packaging Industry Digest described the current state of Puerto Rico's pharmaceutical industry reboot: "Puerto Rico still has a vibrant pharmaceutical industry. Many top global companies — Amgen, Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Abbvie, Pfizer, Glaxo, and others — have major facilities here. Some have more than one plant. Companies — such as Boehringer-Ingleheim, Glaxo, Romark, and others — are setting up shop or returning to the Commonwealth. Others are expanding existing facilities."
