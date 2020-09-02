PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second largest federal credit union, announced the opening of its new financial center at Plaza Del Caribe Mall in Ponce.
The opening of the new location represents PenFed's commitment to meeting the needs of members across Puerto Rico, while continuing to support Puerto Rico's economy by providing financial services and adding employment opportunities, the company said.
"PenFed is proud to serve the Ponce community and all of Puerto Rico," said President/CEO of PenFed Credit Union and CEO of the PenFed Foundation James Schenck. "The best way to serve Puerto Rico is by creating jobs and helping people do better financially. PenFed continues to invest in the resilient people of Puerto Rico."
The new financial center creates 11 jobs in the Ponce community and provides tens of thousands of residents in south-central Puerto Rico access to some of the best checkings, savings, certificate and loan rates in all of the United States. The 4,500-square-foot financial center is a $1.9 million investment in the Ponce community.
PenFed currently serves over 222,000 members in Puerto Rico with financial centers in San Juan, in Hatillo, and on the United States Army Garrison Fort Buchanan. PenFed has had a presence on the island for 14 years. PenFed members in Puerto Rico currently have over $1.3 billion in deposits and over $891 million in loans with PenFed.
In all, PenFed has created nearly 100 jobs in Puerto Rico.
As part of its commitment to the people of Puerto Rico, PenFed and EverFi, a leading education company, have partnered over the past two years to bring an innovative and scalable financial education technology platform at no cost to 1,200 public and private K-12 school students in 24 schools across Puerto Rico. Students are provided access to a proven curriculum teaching them how to make smart financial decisions and achieve success in life. This program is called "Tu Dinero, Tu Sueño" ("Your Money, Your Dreams").
