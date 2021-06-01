Friends of Puerto Rico with Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed), the nation's second-largest federal credit union, announced a partnership to provide access to entrepreneurship programs for women and children in Puerto Rico. The alliance started by sharing a special podcast episode featuring PenFed Foundation Director of Veteran Entrepreneurs Seda Goff, that was released May 26 to talk about entrepreneurial tools on "Café Conversations", the new podcast by Friends of Puerto Rico.
Friends of Puerto Rico, since 2015, has developed a combination of training, education, and mentoring initiatives to support communities in need by promoting entrepreneurship.
"PenFed is proud to partner with Friends of Puerto Rico and supports its mission to bring economic development to the people of Puerto Rico through entrepreneurship, education, and creating opportunities for women and girls," said Jamie Gayton, Executive Vice President of Member Operations.
"At the local level, 16.6% is part of self-employment in Puerto Rico, and we are grateful to PenFed for this opportunity to support our women and children by working together as partners. We remain committed to the future of Puerto Rico," said Angelique Sina, President of Friends of Puerto Rico.
Joining efforts to support mentoring
The alliance includes the training of entrepreneurs through the AMIGAS network and its entrepreneurship incubator, which has impacted more than 500+ women since 2017, providing mentoring and networking support in a community driven by professional women who inspire positive actions and leadership.
The accelerator managed by Friends of Puerto Rico is an intensive program that provides the first steps to put your idea into action and generate revenue as an entrepreneur.
"The best way to support Puerto Rico is by empowering the community, creating opportunities, and helping people improve their finances. PenFed continues to invest in the resilient people of Puerto Rico," said Gayton.
To learn more about the entrepreneurship programs and how to enroll or get involved, visit www.friendsofpuertorico.org/amigas or via e-mail info@friendsofpuertorico.org.
