Billions of dollars in potentially forgivable Payroll Protection Program (PPP) capital remains available to small businesses and nonprofits to help provide eight weeks of payroll and certain overhead to keep workers employed. PPP, created out by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, is responsible for infusing billions of dollars of capital into small businesses nationwide and saving jobs.
The second round, which kicked off April 27, has awarded nearly 2. 38 million loans worth more than $181.15 million as of May 5. More than 900K of those loans, worth $57.30 million were issued by small lenders.
SBA forgives the portion of Paycheck Protection loan proceeds used to cover the first eight weeks of payroll costs, rent, utilities and mortgage interest. Loan payments may be deferred for one year and is retroactive from February 15, 2020, so employers can rehire their recently laid-off employees through June 30, 2020.
“The Paycheck Protection Program is working. Small businesses are keeping their employees on payroll and earning salary,” said SBA Atlantic Regional Administrator Steve Bulger who oversees the federal agency’s operations in New York, New Jersey, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. “For this federal program to work for you and your employees, I encourage you to submit an application through a PPP-participating bank, credit union, CDFI or online lender.”
Puerto Rico & U.S. Virgin Islands Acting District Director María de los Ángeles de Jesús added: “To date, over 20,000 small businesses in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands have been able to keep their employees on payroll thanks to funding provided by the Paycheck Protection Program. There’s still time for many more small business owners to take advantage of this unique opportunity to help employees provide for their families as they continue to make a living. We encourage them to visit their local lending institution -whether a commercial bank or a credit union- today.”
