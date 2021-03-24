Adara, the data partner which monitors online search and booking activity for destinations, shows significant movement in bookings for the island at the beginning of the year when Discover Puerto Rico, the destination marketing organization (DMO), was able to begin placing media with CARES Act dollars. The majority of the bookings come from households with six-figure annual incomes.
Adara also shows that the trips consumers are booking now are for trips that will be occurring in about 40 days, arriving well into April and May. In the first two months of the CARES Act media campaign, Adara estimates that the island’s DMO advertising generated more than $112 million in hotel bookings. With the paid media now in place, Discover Puerto Rico is targeting potential visitors, and the booking data shows that more than 60 percent of the bookings since the beginning of the year have been by households with annual incomes of more than $100,000. More than 53 percent of consumers seeing recent advertising through Expedia Group also booked a 4-star hotel or higher.
“We committed to innovatively keep our tourism brand top-of-mind with planners, advisors and consumers, consistently delivering a healthy balance of information and inspiration. We also cut back on every non-essential expense so we could conserve our resources for when they would be most impactful, and instead relied heavily upon earned media, owned channels and virtual promotion. Most importantly, we chose to lean into key relationships, focusing on staying in contact with clients, consortia, travel advisors and strategic partners,” expressed Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico. “And, while others pushed the pause button on their sales efforts, we doubled down on our leisure sales efforts and meeting and convention sales efforts, finding creative ways to engage partners and remind planners and travel advisors what awaits them when tourism reopens,” he added.
While other destinations are seeing increases in bookings, no one else is seeing the kind of year-over-year increases that Puerto Rico is seeing, he indicated. Both hotels and rentals are booking far better than the rest of the competitive set through the rest of the fiscal year. Still, hotel bookings through the end of June are 18 percent lower than they were a year ago.
Though the hotel market has picked up considerably, the rental market in Puerto Rico continues to outperform other destinations. The current year-over-year growth is unprecedented. Rental bookings through the end of June are 82 percent higher than they were a year ago, while the island’s competitors continue to see year-over-year losses, according to the DMO.
Eyes to the Future
In the long term, the Puerto Rico Tourism Company (PRTC) is also highlighting the development of new lodgings and hotel renovations in the western region of the island, with a total investment of $18.7 million, which will add around 80 new rooms to the island’s hotel inventory. Around 148 new jobs are also projected to be created.
New lodgings and hotel renovations now being developed in Porta del Sol, as the region is known, include Aurora’s Dream Guest House in Rincón; Cocoloba and Cocoloba Beach Bar at Crash Boat in Aguadilla; TRYP by Wyndham Hotel in Mayagüez; and the Rincón Beach Resort Hotel in Añasco.
“The Porta del Sol Region is an iconic area in Puerto Rico due to the immense range of tourist attractions it offers; its cultural wealth, gastronomy, its people, and its incomparable natural beauties that add to the easy access offered by the Rafael Hernández International Airport. For these reasons, we thank and congratulate these Puerto Rican businessmen for betting on the tourism industry in that region,” said Carlos Mercado Santiago, the designated executive director of the PRTC.
