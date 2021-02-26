The non-profit organization PathStone Enterprise Center Inc. (PECI) began receiving and evaluating requests for financing under the Assistance and Loan Program for new clients who wish to establish their own business or expand an existing business.
“At PathStone Enterprise Center, we recognize the arduous path that entrepreneurs travel in search of the necessary financing for the development of their new company or to boost their business. That is why PECI is once again present and is here to support our merchants with beneficial financing options," said Rosa Uriarte Soto, director of PathStone Enterprise Center.
Financing alternatives range from $5,000 to $50,000 for new and established businesses, while established businesses can apply for up to $250,000.
Loans can be used to finance machinery and equipment, materials and inventory, working capital, business expansions, new employee salaries, and the costs of establishing a business, among others.
"This business sector is fundamental for the economic development of Puerto Rico and at PECI we help you grow your business with our financial programs, technical assistance and access to capital that are neglected by other banking industries," Uriarte Soto affirmed.
