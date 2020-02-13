Air Passenger Traffic

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASUR) a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, announced that total passenger traffic for January 2020 increased 11.4% in Puerto Rico.

On a YoY basis, passenger traffic increased 6.2% in Mexico, 11.4% in Puerto Rico and 9.3% in Colombia

This announcement reflects comparisons between January 1 through January 31, 2020 and 2019.

As well as figures for 2020 and 2019.

