UK-based developer PASH Global has secured the needed financing for a $26 million (EUR 22.3m) project in Puerto Rico that calls for solar panels to be installed on top of select gas stations owned by petroleum supplier Puma Energy, according to a report by Renewables Now.
As announced in May, PASH Global and Puma Energy plan to install 18.3 MWp of distributed generation (DG) solar power systems on the rooftops of 200 local gas stations. The UK firm will provide $11 million in equity, while Oriental Bank will finance the balance, according to a new statement from the developer. Oriental is the banking subsidiary of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG).
Together, the planned solar installations will produce an estimated 28,500 MWh (megawatt-hour) of electricity per year.
“Thanks to this long-term financing we have provided PUMA gas stations will generate and consume a significant proportion of their own energy. This is significant considering that only slightly over 2% of the energy generated on the island is renewable,” commented Patrick Haggarty, executive vice president for commercial banking and trust at Oriental.
He added that the partnership has already resulted in the launch of two local pilot projects at Puma stations in Guaynabo and Caguas that can generate around 285 MWh annually, as per the report in Renewables Now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.