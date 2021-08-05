The government of Puerto Rico is in no hurry to withdraw the contingencies - in the form of a lawsuit and request for federal intervention - that it established during the labor-management conflict at the San Juan Pier, which was temporarily resolved yesterday.
After the one-hour meeting in La Fortaleza, the Luis Ayala Colón Sucrs. (LAC) company and the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA Local 1740) employee union, agreed to resume work for 45 days from today, handling at least 5,000 containers that were already accumulated.
The strike, which began on July 17, prompted the Ports Authority to sue both parties for damages amounting to $400,000, since if a ship does not dock at the dock, the agency cannot collect the entry fee.
“The Government of Puerto Rico was left with the parties that it was going to annul the lawsuit when the collective agreement was final. Once these 45 days have concluded, if the negotiations de facto conclude in a favorable way for the operation, the Government of Puerto Rico will withdraw the lawsuit," said Chief of Staff Noelia García.
Earlier in the week, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi had requested by letter the intervention of the U.S. President Joe Biden, of the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service and the National Labor Relations Board. García confirmed to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that the petition will continue until the conflict reaches a final and firm solution.
No Other Alternatives
80% of the international merchandise arrives in Puerto Rico through the dock where the strike was declared, and the government of Puerto Rico did not present options to avoid a repeat of the strike.
García stated that the Port Authority has a dock "which we are even thinking of enabling," but beyond analyzing the situation "in a panoramic way," they still do not know what they will do with the structure.
In written statements to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, the executive director of the Ports Authority, Joel Pizá Batiz, underscored that it is an expensive industry and that is why there are few operators.
The executive vice president of the Puerto Rico Chamber of Food Marketing, Industry & Distribution (MIDA by its Spanish acronym), Manuel Reyes, said that that is the root of the problem, which he argues has been left unattended.
"The underlying problem has not been resolved. The Government has to seek to open the port to other companies in such a way as to dilute the risk that a labor dispute in a single company will impact the entire population. We warned about it two years ago, but it is no longer hypothetical but real and requires quick action," Reyes said.
LAC Executive Vice President Hernán F. Ayala Rubio said that 13 vessels are delayed. Those coming from the Dominican Republic take 13 hours to arrive in Puerto Rico, and those from Panama take two days.
