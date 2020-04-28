Activities associated with celebrating Mother's Day—such as going to shopping malls to buy gifts, visiting restaurants or holding family gatherings—will not be possible this year, which will mean a bigger gap for business finances amid economic paralysis caused by coronavirus (COVID-19).
With most business closed for more than 40 days and tens of thousands of people unemployed, spending for the occasion will be more cautious and without expectations of improvement on Sunday, May 10.
The bet for those who can acquire gifts will be in simpler and lower-cost gifts, interviewees anticipate.
"Mother's [Day] will not have a significant seasonal effect. Sales are difficult because uncertainty is high regarding income and from here to May, there will not be a significant change in people who are unemployed," economist Santos Negrón explained to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
He said that it is a difficult time for commerce because "there are two big peaks in sales in Puerto Rico: Mother's Day and Christmas," and its effect this time will not be felt.
“Although I see that the offer has been modified and the phenomenon of online shopping will increase, there is an attitude of distrust of the promises of the local government, but also of the federal government, so there is a cautious attitude in spending. The volume of purchases will be far lower. The sales of Mother's [Day] are definitely not going to be at the level of previous years," Negrón said.
Uneven Competition
Regarding seasonal sales, Jorge Arguelles, president of the United Retailers Center (CUD by its Spanish acronym),stressed that there has been unfair competition by allowing large chains to operate unlike the small- and mid-sized businesses, which will possibly be accentuated in Mother's Day sales.
“There is unfair competition from mega-stores because they sell basic necessities, but they also sell clothes and other items. However, I cannot tell my partners to open their shoe and clothing stores. These small establishments could open with security controls," he said.
