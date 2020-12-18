Since its creation in 2015 by the Puerto Rico Science, Technology, and Research Trust, parallel18 has showcased the success of its high-caliber and the results-focused on pre-acceleration and acceleration curricula. Five years later, the program shares its impact on the many entrepreneurs who have shaped their global vision and taken their startups to the next level after graduating.
The parallel18 Y4 Impact Report focuses on the results of 44 companies that completed P18 Gen.7 and Gen.8 between November 2019 and September 2020. The report also offers updates on Gen.1 through Gen. 6 companies and updates on its subprograms.
Between P18’s Gen.7 and Gen.8 alone, $1.3 million were distributed in grants at a time when the companies from these two generations combined sum up a valuation of $102 million. Furthermore, according to exit survey data, more than a half of these companies are Puerto Rican, while the report informed 64% of the foreign companies that participated in the accelerator have retained operations in the island since Gen.1.
At the beginning of the year, parallel18 kicked-off the second half of its seventh cohort and opened applications for its eighth group of international startups. When a pandemic was declared, Gen.7 startups were allowed to return to their home countries, and the first virtual DemoDay happened. Subsequently, with international borders closed, the accelerator received Gen.8, its first batch of fully-Puerto Rican startups which undertook the program’s curriculum in a virtual format.
“Five years ago, the program took its first steps. Now, our parallel18 community has an identity, a structure and a roadmap for entrepreneurship in the island. Our efforts have triggered a new investment ecosystem as well as confidence in our startups and our program. And, over the last year, our team was able to develop more tools than ever to help these founders,” explained Eduardo Padial, P18 Operations director.
“With our last two generations and on-going global crisis, we knew these companies–along with the rest of our alumni—would need support and financing so we channeled all of our efforts into our first Alumni Week, a special P18Ventures Business Continuity Fund and a virtual Startup Directory to streamline the connection between startups with investors and corporate partners. The results of all these efforts are summarized in the Impact Report and come in the form of strong numbers in terms of deals closed, investment raised and an 85% survival rate of the companies that have completed P18,” he added.
At the moment, parallel18 is midway through the third generation of its pre-accelerator, pre18, a group composed of 42 businesses. So far the program, exclusive for Puerto Rican companies, has received more than 900 applications and graduated 71 startups of which 33 have gone on to participate in P18.
