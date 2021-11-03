Conservative estimates reflect that, in 2021, revenues on stays in independently owned short-term accommodations in Puerto Rico could reach $450 million, while the evasion of taxes, contributions, permits, and regulatory patents and charges could exceed $70 million.
Furthermore, over 80 percent of the 25,000 independently owned accommodations that operate on the island are businesses administered by consolidators, and many allegedly operate as illegal hotels.
These findings were some of the charges brought by the president of the Paradores Association, Xavier Ramírez, who said that, “the vast majority of these independent accommodations are businesses with dozens of units and significant rentals, and they should comply with all of the requirements, permissions, licenses, patents, insurance and minimum standards required for other similar enterprises and even those much smaller.”
According to the head of the Paradores Association, Puerto Rico “[already] has the necessary laws and regulations to address the registration and regulation of this segment of short-term accommodations, and there are other areas of permits, patents, licenses and contributions that every municipality and other government agencies are responsible for implementing.
“It is time to assert our laws, and we can start with the consistent registration and payment of taxes. The Puerto Rico Tourism Company (PRTC) has Law 272 from 2003 and regulations 8395 from 2013 and 8856 from 2016, which empower it to enforce the registration and minimum regulations on these accommodations, and it can enforce fines and sanctions of up to $25,000 if they are not compliant,” Ramírez pointed out.
Despite repeated efforts to contact the PRTC, as of press time, officials there had not responded to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL’s requests.
According to Christian Rivera, vice president of the association that represents small inns across the island, given that many of these accommodations are posted on the internet, on several well-known platforms, identifying them and communicating with their owners or professional operators should be relatively simple.
“In 2017, the association collaborated with the Cabo Rojo municipality and identified over 300 units of short-term, independent accommodations and their owners. [About] 90 percent of these accommodations belonged to non-residents of the city, which defeats the myth that the majority belong to the sharing economy,” he claimed.
The Paradores Association acknowledged that some of the 25,000 independent accommodations are necessary to support efforts to improve Puerto Rico’s tourism product. As such, the two officials indicated they are pushing for them to be duly registered and audited by the government. To date, however, the organization estimates that less than 17 percent are legally registered.
Arrival of MS The World in San Juan for a three-day stop
In other tourism news, the residential cruise ship MS The World arrived on Nov. 1, after a seven year absence, to Pier 4 in Old San Juan for a three-day transit stop, as dictated in port agreements between the cruise line, the Health Department and the Ports Authority, and in compliance with requirements from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The ship arrived in San Juan from St. Martin on Nov. 1 and will depart the evening of Nov. 3. Its occupancy of 339 people, made up of 246 crew members and 93 residents, is 100 percent vaccinated against COVID-19, and passenger-residents must be older than 18 years old, according to a statement from the PRTC. Additionally, in compliance with the rigorous protocols established by the CDC and Puerto Rico government, the ship’s crew follows heightened sanitation procedures and performs routine tests to detect COVID-19 aboard the vessel.
Operated by the company ResidenSea Ltd, the MS The World comprises a community of passengers, each owning their own luxury residential unit on the vessel. The ship travels throughout the world’s oceans, visiting dozens of countries and stopping in ports for a couple of days at a time. The arrival of this cruise ship to Puerto Rico is another boost to the island’s tourism industry and vision as a desirable vacation destination, and joins more than a dozen cruises that include San Juan on their itinerary, the PRTC said.
