The coronavirus pandemic has not only cost the lives of some 1.5 million around the globe — and about 1,122 lives in Puerto Rico — but COVID-19 has also upended the worldwide economy.
With hopes for successful vaccines increasing in the past few weeks, the impact on people’s lives and well-being may still continue for some time. Recent surges in COVID-19 cases in Puerto Rico, the U.S. mainland and around the world have led to concerns of new lockdowns.
But while the pandemic has hurt most sectors of the economy, others have benefited, leading to a so-called “K” economy, in which some industries are doing well, while others are not. This is also true of individuals — the wealthiest may be surviving and even doing well, but small mom-and-pop shops and those working in restaurants and other service professions, are doing poorly.
In this “K” economy, which sectors are doing well and which ones are hurting?
Technology is King
Technology in all its many forms, has been the king during the pandemic. Access to the Internet has been key for many people who are now working or studying from home. This means video conferencing companies like Zoom are doing very well, indeed. The same goes for streaming companies, whether it is Netflix or Amazon Prime. Online shopping has also gone through the roof, so that means online payment companies, online deliveries and online banking, as well as huge retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Home Depot have done exceedingly well.
In Puerto Rico, telecommunications company Liberty has been reporting solid revenue and subscriber growth for all of 2020. Liberty Puerto Rico added 42,700 revenue generating units during the third quarter (Q3), driven by its growth in high-speed data subscribers. Revenue for Liberty’s Q3 2020 stands at $114 million, which represents a 5 percent increase from Q2 2020 and a 10 percent increase compared to Q3 2019.
“We have been working hard in expanding and upgrading our network to handle a larger number of customers who are currently demanding much more broadband, versus the pre-pandemic months. We have faced challenges with our services, customer care and installations due to the record number of new customers and data usage due to the [pandemic] situation, but we have been working diligently in all of these issues and we have seen improvement,” said Naji Khoury, president and CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.
Meanwhile, T-Mobile Puerto Rico has celebrated one of its best years, reaching 1 million clients on the island. During Q3 2020, T-Mobile registered a revenue increase of 6 percent based on a solid rise in clientele of 7.5 percent — boosted by AT&T and Sprint clients who transferred to their network — and a spike in commercial clients of 17 percent.
Evertec, a leading technology and electronic transaction company based in San Juan, also reported strong numbers for Q3 2020, leading with a 15 percent increase in revenues to $136.5 million.
“We delivered strong results as we benefited from businesses reopening in Puerto Rico as well as the implementation of new client contracts. Additionally, we continued to grow our contactless payment solution in Puerto Rico and expanded our gateway product in Latin America to further accelerate the consumer preference for digital solutions,” said Mac Schuessler, president and CEO of Evertec.
Banco Popular also continued to report strong numbers, reporting net income of $168.4 million for Q3 2020, compared to net income of $127.6 million for Q2 2020, reflecting an economic rebound fueled by the unprecedented level of federal stimulus funds due to the pandemic. “[M]ost impressively, given Puerto Rico’s recent demographic trends, our customer base continues to grow, increasing by 41,000 in the third quarter to 1.9 million customers,” said Ignacio Álvarez, president and CEO of Popular.
Banco Popular, the island’s largest bank, also reported in July that its digital platform “Mi Banco” had reached one million monthly active users.
Online Shopping Sees Record Sales
The growth of online shopping was evident during Black Friday, when crowds at brick-and-mortar stores, as well as shopping malls, were deemed “moderate,” while online purchases were booming.
Nationwide, consumers spent an estimated $9 billion on U.S. retail websites on Black Friday, according to Adobe Analytics, which tracks online shopping. That was a 22 percent increase over the previous record of $7.4 billion set in 2019, reported The Associated Press (AP).
Meanwhile, traffic to physical stores plummeted as retailers tried to prevent crowds by cutting their hours and limiting doorbuster deals. U.S. store visits dropped by 52 percent on Black Friday, according to Sensormatic Solutions, a retail tracker. Jewelry and footwear saw some of the biggest in-person sales declines, according to RetailNext, a shopping tracker. Apparel sales were down 50 percent, while sales of home goods fell by 39 percent, AP reported.
While big chain stores have done well, the vast majority of smaller businesses have not. In Puerto Rico, for example, the United Retailers Association has said that around 2,300 small businesses have closed permanently.
Travel and Tourism the Big Losers
Tourism around the world has suffered a sharp fall during the pandemic. During the pandemic crisis, airlines have cut costs nearly in half but revenues have plummeted even faster. Airlines are expected to lose $118.5 billion in 2020 and a further $38.7 billion in 2021, according to the International Air Transport Association. The association expects passenger numbers to plummet by 60 percent this year to 1.8 billion worldwide.
According to the Caribbean Tourism Association, the region, which is highly dependent on tourism, suffered a 60 percent decline in arrivals from January to June of this year, compared with 2019.
In Puerto Rico, hotel occupancy rates saw a low of double-digit numbers, which increased as the economy reopened in May. However, with recent spikes in COVID-19 cases in Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland, tourism activity has gone down again. During the long Thanksgiving weekend, the island’s hotels and small inns had an occupancy rate of just 26 percent. In any other year, the occupancy rate during Thanksgiving would have been around 72 percent.
Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s destination market organization (DMO), is looking ahead to life after the coronavirus crisis, with a renewed push to highlight the positives of Puerto Rico as a destination to help the tourism sector recover after the latest blow to the industry. “Puerto Rico has faced its share of crisis in recent years, having greatly affected the tourism industry on the island, yet we have made a comeback every time. This time will be no exception,” said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.
Restaurants, Gyms and Entertainment Venues Suffering
The pandemic has also devastated the restaurant industry. Indoor dining and drinking establishments continue to be curtailed, so many restaurants are relying on take out and delivery orders to survive. The Puerto Rico Restaurant Association estimates that 25 percent of these establishments on the island have closed.
They are not alone. A recent study by the Independent Restaurant Coalition has found that about 17 percent of restaurants nationwide have already closed for good, which could grow to 33 percent by the end of the year if COVID-19 restrictions continue.
Gyms are another struggling sector, as online exercise classes have become more popular, with companies such as Peloton and Nordic Fitness offering interactive, online fitness training with bicycles, treadmills and elliptical machines. Who needs to go to the gym these days?
While streaming content is now the norm, the obverse means that movie theaters have fared worse during the pandemic. Caribbean Cinemas had been closed for months and in effort to regain customers, sold popcorn online, opened a drive-in theater and is offering discounts on Wednesdays. Caribbean Cinemas has also been offering private screenings for small groups to watch movies on the big screen.
In the mainland U.S., AMC Theatres, the largest movie theater chain in the world, has reportedly seen a $3.6 billion loss in the first three quarters of 2020.
