ARECIBO — It was 1 p.m., and the summer sun brought a nice luster to a convertible from the 1990s that lay motionless in front of the sea. A few feet away was the middle-aged driver, sitting on a small bench, wearing his mask below his mouth, while taking the last sip of beer, before resuming his solo journey.
Despite the social distancing that people must adopt outside their homes to avoid catching the Covid-19, this has not affected food and beverage sales in many businesses that are on the northern coast of the island, specifically in the municipalities of Arecibo and Barceloneta.
The area is frequented by thousands of visitors during the weekends, and in addition to the attraction of the sea, there is the obligatory stop in front of the controversial statue of Cristobal Colón, in the jurisdiction of Arecibo.
This was confirmed by several business owners in the area, who even claim to have had more revenues in the months of June and July of this year, compared to the same date in 2019. Some of them agreed that customers have been helped by the federal aid that people have received—such as economic incentives and additional unemployment benefits—during the pandemic.
Puerto Rico has now seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, which has caused the government to restrict trade in some sectors, demand more rigorousness from citizens and put more restrictions on air travel arrivals.
“We've had an increase in sales and more customers during the months of June and July this year than for the same date in 2019. And that's just doing carry out. From what I have seen, this is due to the federal aid that people are receiving," explained Daniel Reyes, owner of the Pura Pesca restaurant, located in the La Boca sector of Barceloneta. The area has several seafront establishments, but most have their lounges closed.
As Reyes explained, although the government has allowed restaurants to accept customers with a capacity limit to prevent coronavirus contagion, they have chosen to completely close common areas and maintain customer control.
“We agreed among all the employees and chose to close the spaces where our customers sat to eat. We did this to ensure the health of our employees and customers,” he said.
Reyes did not criticize the new Executive Order passed by Gov. Wanda Vázquez, which among other things imposes a “dry law” from 7 at night and does not allow waiting lines outside restaurants. He explained that the clientele must now call to order their food and wait inside their cars until their orders are delivered.
On the other hand, the administrator of the restaurant Llave del Mar, also located in the same sector, indicated that last weekend, they had many customers who traveled to the coastal area in “guaguas de chinchorreo.”
“Here, from the first reopening we chose to close the whole part of the room where people sat to eat. Until things get better, we're not going to open it up,” he explained. He also agreed that despite the pandemic, there have been very good sales that have surpassed the summer of 2019.
While in Arecibo, the owner of the restaurant Playa Brava, Andrés Menéndez, indicated that sales had remained stable throughout this summer. “This last Executive Order does not affect us because we had continued receiving people up to 50 percent capacity of the premises. We have had problems with some people who do not want to wear the masks inside the restaurant, a lot of times, and I have to intervene,” he lamented.
Menéndez added that due to federal unemployment checks, he had lost some employees who chose to leave work at the restaurant and receive the aid. He managed to fill the vacancies by employing college students. “I understand that the last Executive Order is correct to prevent further contagion by COVID-19. Here we are taking all security measures very seriously,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.