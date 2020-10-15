Given the Puerto Rico's economic crisis and the lack of government resources to effectively maintain essential services, reaching agreements through public-private partnerships (P3s) can be an option to improve infrastructure and create new job opportunities, always and when the negotiations are productive and favorable for the island, which depends on the clauses in the contracts.
That is the opinion of economist José Alameda about this type of doing business on the island, which he understands must include an economic benefit for the government that results in better services to the population.
"P3s are granted with the idea that the government has a capital limitation and with this type of agreement, private companies can bring it, as well as new technology and human resources. It is expected that in what is negotiated there will be a profit and that this is reasonable. This is what they are created for, to inject new capital, so they could be included in the island's economic development alternatives," Alameda explained.
Discontent or displeasure with P3s becomes evident when the clauses do not necessarily meet the objective described by the economist.
Alameda argues that the general P3 scheme is good, but the terms of the contracts need to be verified. "In the case of LUMA -what I have read from economists, lawyers and other experts- it is a 'leonine' contract; that is, it pays practically nothing to the government. Rather, the Electric Power Authority (Prepa) sucks the capital that it should bring and does not honor the collective agreement. So the question is, what does LUMA pay for? The contract must be beneficial for both parties," he stated.
However, Fermín Fontanés, executive director of the Public-Private Partnership Authority (P3A), assured that the contract with LUMA Energy is a good negotiation and that there is misinformation on the agreement.
“To say that the contract does not pay is a wrong premise. In the last 10 years, there were more than 10 directors in Prepa and that has a price that we all pay for the change of vision and managerial instability. The projects do not bear fruit and the consumer ends up paying it," Fontanés said.
“The private sector is expected to run the system for 15 years without changing with each administration, without interfering with politics. LUMA will run the system, the operation and the human resources to bring the efficiency and savings that Prepa cannot provide. If not, what is the alternative, re-trusting Prepa that broke a monopoly?" he added.
Regarding LUMA's compensation, Fontanés added that the company has income from two sources: fixed payment and compliance metrics that, if not fulfilled, the contract stipulates that the agreed incentives are not paid.
"This agreement is not an expense, it is an investment and the contractual mechanism requires compliance. From the fourth year you will see savings that will increase up to 30 percent. It is not correct that the contract includes a rate increase," Fontanés asserted.
Effective Agreements
According to Fontanés, the agreements of Metropistas and Aerostar Airport Holdings -which manage highways and the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, respectively- are examples of P3s that have brought economic benefits to the island, making it a proven and viable alternative to create new infrastructure projects.
"With the Metropistas P3, you can see the difference on roads like PR-22, which is in better condition than others. Traffic also flows better. In the case of Aerostar, it has brought an increase in flights and more supply from airlines. They are increases that can be measured, it is not my opinion, they are the facts. All this has a favorable economic impact for the island," Fontanés stated.
Moreover, Federico Stubbe, Jr., president of Prisa Group -which has the P3 for the T-Mobile District in the San Juan Convention Center- spoke favorably of these agreements. He stated that these can generate new projects and, therefore, new investment capital.
Stubbe believes that P3s are an alternative to several mechanisms to create jobs with federal funds, but underscores that they must be flexible.
"Government collaboration with the private sector, with an orderly structure, can put the economy to run fast. The private sector can operate more efficiently than the central government, which puts the private sector to produce thanks to P3s," he added.
New Agreements in the Works
According to Fontanés, they are receiving three times more than the number of proposals they received before COVID-19, which are under evaluation. At the moment, they are all for power generation, while they are working simultaneously with the P3 of the Maritime Transportation Authority (ATM by its Spanish initials), which he said is still in process.
"P3s are an economic development vehicle that seeks private companies with the capacities that the State does not have to promote better services and economic development; because the government with a bankruptcy does not have the ability to raise capital for infrastructure projects. Now the challenge is greater and P3s are an opportunity to bring private capital with the expertise we need," he affirmed.
