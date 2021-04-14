Fermín Fontanés Gómez, the executive director of the Public-Private Partnership Authority (P3A) strongly defended LUMA Energy’s contract with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority to operate the bankrupt utility’s transmission and distribution system for 15 years, after the Center for a New Economy (CNE) said that the contract should be amended, due to various concerns.
“It is cause for concern that arguments that lead to confusion and misinformation continue to arise about the contract and about the benefits of the project for Puerto Rico. As we have stated previously, the contract is the result of a rigorous and competitive bidding process that involved almost two years of work and with the aim of seeking to execute the public policy for the transformation of the electric power system, by express provision of Law 120-2018,” he said in a statement sent to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
“Certainly, the historical contribution of PREPA is unquestionable, as is the laudable effort of the thousands of PREPA employees who for decades have contributed to sustaining the electricity system. However, due to its continuous deterioration, its operation has become precarious and practically unsustainable," Fontanés said.
For starters, he said that in terms of risks, transforming PREPA needs to be seen within the reality of the utility itself.
“It is not just a vastly deteriorated operation and system. We must also remember that PREPA has a deficit of more than $9 billion and is going through a debt-restructuring process, which limits its administration and operation to Title III processes. For example, by 2017, PREPA owed more than $10 billion in bonds, other financial debts and other obligations; in addition to owing approximately $700 million in loans to buy fuel, among other factors,” he said.
“In this sense, we cannot visualize the assumption of risks of this transaction like that of any other in which both contracting parties ideally have fiscal and operational stability,” he added.
In terms of benchmarking, Fontanés clarified that a team will be established to analyze LUMA’s performance, while in terms of savings, he said they would be realized.
“LUMA estimated that it can reduce costs for operations by approximately 30% by fiscal year 2026, relative to PREPA's 2019 Fiscal Plan, which would represent a net reduction in these costs of approximately $100 million per year. In addition, LUMA represented that it will have to implement a program to reduce technical and non-technical energy losses, which will lead to a reduction of approximately $150 million in annual system energy costs.
“LUMA projected in its proposal that non-technical losses would decrease from 7.7 percent to 5.0 percent by 2027, while technical losses are projected to decrease from 4.5 percent to 0.5 percent,” he added.
Editor's note: See related story in THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, "CNE: Despite PREPA Failures, LUMA Contract Should be Amended."
