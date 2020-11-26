Fermín Fontanés, executive director of the Puerto Rico Public-Private Partnership Authority (P3A) announced that eight companies—including several Puerto Rican companies—were qualified as part of the bidding process related to the Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority’s (Prepa) Generation Assets project that was issued in August.
The project is being conducted in accordance with the P3 law and that of transforming the island’s electrical system.
Pursuant to Section 3 of the RFQ, a committee evaluated the declarations of qualifications submitted by the interested companies or consortia, as well as selecting those that were best qualified and with the technical expertise requiredto manage and operate Prepa’s generation assets. The RFQ attracted the interest of a total of 15 global category participants, including companies, consortia, power cooperatives and energy cooperatives.
The following companies were qualified:
1. NAES Corp.
2. NRG Energy Services Group LLC
3. ProEnergy Services LLC
4. Siemens Energy Inc.
5. Empresa Generadora de Electricidad Haina S.A. (EGE Haina)
6. EthosEnergy Group Ltd.
7. EcoEléctrica L.P.
8. Encanto Power LLC
"In 2018, when the RFQ for Prepa’s Transmission and Distribution System was issued, we received five declarations of qualifications from interested participants. Now,the RFQ attracted the interest of 15 world-class participants. This positive response is representative of the great opportunities that Puerto Rico has at its disposal to improve government services, and facilitate the development, construction and maintenance of the island's infrastructure through the public-private partnership mechanism. In addition, it demonstrates the credibility of our market both locally and in the eyes of other markets," Fontanés said.
The evaluation of companies was based on various criteria: their respective backgrounds and teams, financial capabilities, technical and operational performance, as well as safety performance.
The eight companies are headquartered or operating around the world, in countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, Spain, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.
On Nov. 10, 2020, the P3A issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) from the eight companies.
