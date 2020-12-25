The secretary of the Puerto Rico Department of Agriculture (DA), Carlos Flores Ortega, announced today the availability of the online application for funds approved by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), aimed at all participants of the fishing industry affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The coronavirus has negatively impacted the fishing sector; many have not been able to operate or sell their products. This incentive is aimed at their recovery and the productive development of vulnerable fishing communities," Flores Ortega said.
The secretary started that duly certified fishermen will receive a response no later than 24 hours after filling in the required information.
"We urge all fishermen enter the page and fill out their application; it is easy and we use all technological resources to speed up the process. Likewise, all those who cannot or do not have computers or internet access can visit one of the offices of the agricultural regions or call their area agronomist for assistance," he added.
To request the financial aid, visit www.fishery.agricultura.pr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.