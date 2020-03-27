The Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB), in close consultation with the Government of Puerto Rico, has announced that it will present a motion in the U.S. District Court for the District of Puerto Rico to adjourn all hearing and briefing deadlines in connection with the Restructuring Support Agreement (RSA) for $8.3 billion in debt of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (Prepa).
The motion will be subject to a subsequent submission of a status report on or prior to May 15, 2020. The court hearings on the Prepa RSA have already been postponed several times.
"Given the considerable uncertainty about the effect of COVID-19 on Puerto Rico, the Oversight Board continues to believe that the primary focus of the [local] government and the Oversight Board should be on helping to protect the people from the virus, and to minimize and contain the pandemic," the FOMB said in a statement. "The people of Puerto Rico need ongoing reasonable, comprehensive, and sustainable solutions to this drastic emergency."
Yesterday, Gov. Wanda Vázquez announced that due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the islandwide lockdown and curfew will be extended until Sunday, April 12, with stricter measures in place. With the extension, Puerto Rico will have been on a lockdown and curfew for one month.
To date, 79 coronavirus cases have been reported in Puerto Rico, which include several visitors from Italy and the mainland U.S. Three deaths have been reported on the island due to the novel virus: one Italian, one from the mainland U.S. and one local resident.
