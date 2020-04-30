The Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) has presented the Municipal Revenues Collection Center (CRIM), Puerto Rico’s municipalities, and the Government of Puerto Rico a repayment plan for municipalities to reimburse the Government for the retirement benefits paid to municipal retirees.
The nullification of Puerto Rico Law 29-2019 by the U.S. District Court for the District of Puerto Rico on April 15 reinstates the municipalities obligation to cover the Pay-as-you-go (Paygo) pensions and health care payments for their former employees.
The Oversight Board identified one-time or incremental non-budgeted revenues municipalities will use to repay the outstanding $66 million balance, including:
• outstanding electronic lottery proceeds from fiscal year 2016 and fiscal year 2017
• excess funds from CAE (Contribución Adicional Especial), the portion of property taxes collected to cover municipal debt obligations
• higher tax collection than budgeted because CRIM may receive tax revenue not previously budgeted for, such as new properties taxed and collection of outstanding tax receivables
• the proceeds from the sale of uncollected property taxes receivables, a measure that will feature prominently in the CRIM fiscal plan to be certified before fiscal year-end.
The Oversight Board reviewed the proposals shared by CRIM and the Government. However, the Oversight Board is presenting what it believes to be the most fiscally responsible approach to resolving the unfortunate situation created by the adoption of Law 29, the entity said in a statement.
The island's 78 municipalities are evaluation these options now.
