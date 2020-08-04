After almost four years of service as a member of the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico, José Ramón González announced today he has informed the White House that he will not be available to continue holding over in his current appointment beyond August 31, 2020, nor will he be available for re-nomination to a second term as member of the Oversight Board.
“Being selected as a member of the Oversight Board has been a great honor and serving has been an exceptional experience and privilege,” said Gonzalez, who was appointed to the Oversight Board on August 31, 2016. “Working side by side with my fellow Board members, who have been committed, despite all challenges, to fix Puerto Rico’s fiscal deficiencies and restore confidence among the people, businesses and capital markets, was an extraordinary opportunity to make a real difference and contribute to a better future for Puerto Rico, my home.”
Last month, FOMB Chairman José Carrión III and fellow member Carlos García announced they were also leaving their posts at the Oversight Board.
