The Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico today certified the first compliant general fund budget submitted by the Government of Puerto Rico, a key element of the consolidated fiscal year 2022 budget for the Puerto Rico Government.
On Wednesday, Governor Pedro Pierluisi signed the $10.1 billion general fund Commonwealth budget adopted and submitted by the Puerto Rico Legislature, as reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL. That budget was a result of negotiations among the three entities.
“The budget developed jointly by the Governor, the Legislature, and the Oversight Board is a significant achievement and an important step toward achieving fiscal responsibility and economic stability,” said the Oversight Board Chairman David Skeel. “The Oversight Board, the Governor, and the Legislative leadership cooperated more closely than in any previous year to ensure the budget prioritizes critical services that are so important for the lives of all residents of Puerto Rico.”
