With Puerto Rico now in week two of a lockdown and curfew due to the coronavirus epidemic, the Financial Oversight and Management Board has issued the following statement:
"Puerto Rico, like most of the world, faces an unprecedented reality in light of COVID-19. In response to the outbreak, Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced has taken important measures to protect the island’s residents.
The Oversight Board agrees that the health and safety of the people of Puerto Rico must be the number one priority at this time.
The Oversight Board was established to ensure Puerto Rico achieves a path to fiscal responsibility and access to the capital markets. The Oversight Board’s recent efforts have assisted the Government in preparing to face this crisis, including creating the Emergency
Reserve funding and a financial cushion to temporarily exempt certain transactions from the payment of sales and use taxes. But this is not sufficient given the drastic impacts of COVID-19.
No one knows at this time how long it will take to overcome COVID-19. Therefore, in that spirit, the Oversight Board will present a motion in court to adjourn consideration of the proposed Plan of Adjustment’s disclosure hearing until further notice.
Less than a month ago, the Oversight Board presented a proposed Plan of Adjustment to significantly reduce the Commonwealth’s liabilities. However, in light of Puerto Rico’s current reality, the Oversight Board believes that the Government and the Oversight Board’s sole focus should be on getting Puerto Rico through this unfortunate crisis.
Over the next few days, the Oversight Board will engage in collaborative discussions with the government’s leadership to find reasonable and meaningful financial and policy solutions that ensure the safety and well-being of the island.
Working collaboratively with the Government, the Oversight Board will provide appropriate, much needed support for those dislocated as a result of the COVID-19 situation and those that are not able to access eligible federal support.
We cannot, however, sanction and will point out actions that go against prudent and sound fiscal policy in protecting the interests of the people of Puerto Rico. Together, we all need to be responsible custodians of the people’s money.
During these difficult times, the island’s leadership is stepping up to the height of the challenge at hand, providing reasonable, comprehensive, and sustainable solutions to this unfortunate reality. The Oversight Board is an integral part of this process, committed to this work, and the people of Puerto Rico deserve no less.
