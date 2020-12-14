In accordance with agreed upon procedures, the Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority, and the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico today published materials that were exchanged during ongoing mediation related to an amended Plan of Adjustment for the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico.
Initially, creditors of the Government of Puerto Rico had provided an analysis of the Fiscal Plan for Puerto Rico, certified in May 2020, and the creditors’ perspective regarding Puerto Rico’s ability to service greater levels of indebtedness than set forth in the Certified Fiscal Plan.
Per the mediation procedures, the Oversight Board and the Government of Puerto Rico responded to the creditors’ statements with a detailed outline of the Certified Fiscal Plan and their analysis regarding Puerto Rico’s recovery and long-term economic and fiscal outlook.
Puerto Rico has been in a structural economic and demographic decline for over a decade, which has been further exacerbated by recent natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic. Absent structural change, Puerto Rico’s economy will continue to struggle to grow sustainably. Despite some progress, many structural reforms critical for sustainable economic growth have yet to be implemented. The Oversight Board is committed to work with the Government towards full implementation of those necessary structural reforms.
The Oversight Board’s proposal for an amended Plan of Adjustment published in October and discussed during subsequent public meetings reflects delays in implementation of structural reforms and the long-term effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Puerto Rico economy.
For the documents, visit https://emma.msrb.org/P31401714-P31089972-P31498563.pdf for the Oversight Board’s filing and https://emma.msrb.org/P31401717-P31089974-P31498566.pdf for the creditors’ filing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.