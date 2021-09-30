Gov. Pedro Pierluisi and Puerto Rico Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés Alicea announced that the agency disbursed $83.5 million under the Premium Pay program for eligible employees in the private sector.
"The Department of the Treasury disbursed $83.5 million in 41,785 payments that eligible employers managed for their employees. The objective of our administration is to reward to some extent, the great contribution that these workers made, providing essential services in the most critical moments of the COVID-19 pandemic," the governor said.
Meanwhile, Parés highlighted that other sectors of food manufacturing and distribution have been added to the Premium Pay program, representing approximately 7,000 additional employers. "Starting tomorrow, Friday, employers from these two areas can verify the access link to request payments in their SURI accounts. With this change, we estimate that nearly 50,000 eligible employers will be able to benefit their employees," he stated.
The Premium Pay payment is worth $2,000 and comes from a $200 million fund allocated by Pierluisi for additional compensation payments. This is part of the State and Local Coronavirus Fiscal Recovery Fund of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) and will be disbursed while they are available.
Since mid-September, a link was created on the SURI platform for employers with already determined NAICS Business Classification Codes to request additional payments for their employees. The Treasury Department, known as Hacienda, pays workers directly using the information it receives.
Parés said that workers related to commercial activities of security services, health services, supermarkets, grocery stores, pharmacies, and cargo transportation are eligible. He urged them to read Circular Letter 21-19 http://www.hacienda.pr.gov/publicaciones/carta-circular-de-rentas-internas-num-21-19-cc-ri-21-19 for more information.
Employees must have earned a base salary or compensation of less than $40,000 for the 2020 or 2021 calendar year and have completed at least 500 hours of essential work in person since March 1, 2020. When applying for the Premium Pay, they must also be performing essential work on behalf of the eligible employer.
These additional payments do not include hospital and private CDT employees, nor public employees, because these groups are eligible under another process implemented by the Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (AAFAF by its Spanish acronym).
Moreover, Parés reported that $574,500 have been disbursed, corresponding to the initial stimulus payment of the Return to Work Incentive Program.
"So far we have received 2,959 requests from employers, representing 4,082 employees, who have qualified for this stimulus. Hacienda identified 42,000 eligible businesses, including restaurants and bars, hotels and lodging services, agriculture, and construction. We urge people who lost their jobs during the pandemic to return to work and benefit from this program," he said.
The incentive for each employee recruited in the determined areas is $2,000, payable in two installments. The initial payment will be $500 and a final payment of $1,500, when full evidence of employment is presented, about 90 days after the initial payment.
The Premium Pay compensation and the Return to Work incentive do not constitute income for either the employer or the employee and therefore will not be subject to the income tax.
