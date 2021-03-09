The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has published its newest Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Report, with approvals as of March 7, 2021. According to this week's report, over 7.55 million PPP loans totaling more than $687.3 billion have been guaranteed by the SBA since 2020.
For the newest round of PPP funding, which began on January 11, 2021, SBA has guaranteed over 2.4 million PPP loans for more than $156.2 billion after submission from 5,185 participating lenders. This represents an increase of more than 200,000 guarantees since last week, with an almost $9 billion increase in net dollars approved since last week.
Per the report, 73.5 percent of all 2021 PP loans, roughly 1.8 million, are for $50,000 and under. This represents an increase of 0.5 percent week-over-week. Meanwhile, 85 percent of all 2021 PPP loans are for $100,000 or under and nearly 91 percent of all 2021 PPP loans are for $150,000 or under.
The average 2021 PPP loan size dropped again to $68,000 from $71,000 last week, and $73,000 and $75,000 respectively from the previous weeks. This shows that the smallest of the small businesses, also known as mom-and-pops, are receiving this vital economic aid.
This data further confirms the most recently issued SBA COVID-19 Relief Program Report as of Mar. 5, 2021 showing the current round of PPP is successfully reaching smaller borrowers.
PPP Approvals in the Atlantic Region
In Puerto Rico, the SBA has approved 12,154 PPP loans for $498,193,502. This update reflects an increase from 10,950 PPP loans (+1,716) from the last report, and an increase of approved dollars from $452,519,529 (+$45,673,973).
The U.S. Virgin Islands have also seen a rise, with 375 PPP loans for $36,210,686 approved thus far, for an increase from 306 (+69) PPP loans and $31,086,826 (+$5,123,860) from the last report.
Meanwhile, 159,782 PPP loans for $13,183,759,422 have been approved for New York, reflecting an increase from 145,075 (+14,707) PPP loans and approved dollars from $12,452,474,789 (+$731,284,633) from the previous report. New York State has the second largest amount of net approved PPP dollars for 2021, behind only California. It has the fourth largest number of PPP loans that have received the federal guarantee.
Lastly, the entity has approved 63,732 PPP loans amounting to $5,206,721,178 for New Jersey. This represents growth from 58,153 PPP loans (+) from the last report, and an increase of approved dollars from $4,909,343,605 (+$297,377,573).
Top Industries Receiving PPP Approvals
Accommodation & Food Service (NAICS Code 72) still leads way with 18 percent of all PPP loans, followed by:
- Construction, 13 percent.
- Professional, Scientific & Technical Services, 11 percent.
- Health & Social Assistance, 11 percent.
- Manufacturing, 10 percent.
