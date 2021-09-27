The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) reported through its online platform that more than 100,000 clients do not have electricity service.

Meanwhile, LUMA Energy - the private company in charge of energy transmission and distribution - reported on its social media accounts a "limited generation event," which means that service interruptions had begun.

The most affected regions are Caguas, Mayagüez, Ponce, and San Juan.

Shortly thereafter, PREPA reported on social networks a break in the boiler of Unit 3 of the Palo Seco Power Plant.

Moreover, PREPA explained today that an event of sargassum entered the system, plugged the filters and slipped through a pipe, which caused a forced exit from Unit 1 of the Aguirre Power Plant yesterday.

This situation caused the interruption of electricity service to thousands of customers.

The public corporation explained that the pipe, which is less than an inch in diameter, is what supplies the water for the condenser.

"In a normal operation, this pipe supplies 115,000 gallons of water per minute, and these filters in normal operation are cleaned once or twice a year, since they hardly collect vegetative material," the entity said in a press release.

In addition, “the discharge channel pump motors are in operation, and the levels and temperatures have remained within the parameters allowed by the EPA's National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System."

"The Central Aguirre technical group continues to work hard to clean all the pipes and repair the break in Unit 1 to return it to service as soon as possible," PREPA stated.