Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT), a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, has been acquired Thomas Bravo —owned by Puerto Rican businessman Orlando Bravo—, a leading private equity investment firm focused on software and the service sector enabled by technology, in a cash transaction of approximately $12.3 billion.
Under the terms of the agreement, Proofpoint shareholders will receive $176.00 per share in cash, representing a premium of approximately 34 percent over Proofpoint's closing share price on April 23, 2021 —the last full trading day before of the transaction announcement—, and a premium of approximately 36 percent to Proofpoint's three-month volume-weighted average closing price through April 23, 2021.
Once the transaction is completed, Proofpoint will become a private company with the flexibility and resources to continue to provide the most effective cybersecurity and compliance solutions to protect individuals and organizations around the world.
In addition, Proofpoint will benefit from the operational capabilities, capital support and industry expertise of Thomas Bravo, one of the most experienced and successful software investors in the world.
Orlando Bravo, managing partner of Thomas Bravo, said "we continue to find opportunities to collaborate with leading technology companies to deliver innovative solutions and drive growth. We are excited to work with the Proofpoint teams at a crucial time when they are companies around the world face a challenging cybersecurity environment."
Moreover, Gary Steele, president and executive director of Proofpoint, stated that the announcement is a testament to the strength of Proofpoint's people-centric approach to cybersecurity and compliance, "and underscores our important role in prevention, advocacy and response to today's threats."
"We've made great strides in expanding the sophistication and scale of our offerings, generating more than $1 billion in annual revenue in 2020," he affirmed.
