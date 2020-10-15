The Puerto Rico Public Relations Association announced that their 33rd annual convention under the theme "#REBOOT2020: Communications Perspectives in the Face of a New Model," will feature the renowned Puerto Rican businessman Orlando Bravo as Special Guest Speaker to deliver the closing lecture at the event, on Saturday, Oct. 17, at 12:30 p.m. via the ZOOM platform.
Bravo, who helped build many of the world’s leading software companies, will be sharing a presentation titled “Reboot2020: Building Trust During a Crisis.” Among the topics of his presentation, Bravo will share lessons learned during the pandemic and perspectives for greater resilience, as well as discuss strengths and opportunities that can be applied personally, in business and as a society.
"We are very excited to have the participation of Orlando Bravo, another world-class Puerto Rican, who is rising above among his peers and at the local level has demonstrated a genuine commitment towards promoting innovation, community development and the entrepreneurial ecosystem," said Karen Garnik, Elected President of the Association. “His participation elevates and further puts into perspective the relevance of our profession especially in times of crisis. We are honored to have one of the most important voices in the financial and philanthropic world share his thoughts and experiences.”
In addition to being the Founder and Managing Partner of Thoma Bravo, a leading private equity firm focused on the software industry, Bravo is the founder of the Bravo Family Foundation, a non-profit organization that seeks to promote the basic principles of social justice in Puerto Rico. Through its Rising Entrepreneurs Program and Exceptional Community Leaders initiatives, the Foundation promotes social development and the entrepreneurship ecosystem on the Island.
“Puerto Rico is at a critical juncture in its history where managing the reputation and image of the Island, its leaders and its people will play a transformative role. As a Puerto Rican, I feel a great responsibility to contribute to our social, community and business strengthening. I am honored by the invitation to be able to share with all the participants my vision and perspective of how to face the challenges as individuals and as a society,” said Bravo.
During his participation, Bravo will elaborate on how his companies have dealt with the crisis, will offer his perspective on the image of Puerto Rico abroad and will provide recommendations on how to raise from the crisis from an individual perspective and as a society, among other topics. Additionally, he will answer questions sent by university and high school students of the public educational system.
For more information on # REBOOT2020: Communications Perspectives for a New Model, Convention activities and the educational program, access www.relacionistas.com or https://www.facebook.com/ARPPR/. You can, also, call (787) 728-3236 or write to asociacionderelacionistas@gmail.com
