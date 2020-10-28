OFG Bancorp, the financial holding company for Oriental Bank, reported strong results for the third quarter (Q3) ended Sept. 30, 2020.
“We had a strong third quarter performance in our core business. This was due to an improved macro-economic environment in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI), reported José Rafael Fernández, president and CEO of Oriental.
“The macro-economic environment benefited from reduced Covid-19 related government restrictions on economic activity, combined with growing liquidity from the federal stimulus programs Puerto Rico is receiving following 2017’s Hurricane Maria, the early 2020 earthquakes and now the Covid-19 pandemic.
During the earnings conference call, he said that all these elements “added to the third quarter’s economic rebound and resulted in increased liquidity on the part of businesses and consumers. Altogether, the impact has been much more beneficial on a relative basis than what’s happened on the mainland.”
Fernández also reported that the increase in liquidity resulted in continued growth in deposits and cash. “This caused, virtually, all our net interest margin dilution compared to the second quarter. It also encouraged consumers and business customers to step up their loan repayments. Taking advantage of the situation, we continue to expand our customer base and digital migration. There was a large increase in new total sales which we translated into a noticeable increase in our own auto loan generation. Mortgage production quadrupled, fee income grew across the board and deferrals dropped to 2 percent of loans from 30 percent in the second quarter,” he added.
Meanwhile Oriental’s earnings increased significantly. “We reported earnings per share of $0.50, a 28 percent increase from the second quarter and more than four times the year-ago quarter. The effective tax rate was 19 percent compared to 25 percent in the second quarter. Total core revenues were $127 million, excluding one-time interest recoveries from acquired Scotiabank loans.
“Net interest income of $99 million was level with the second quarter, while fee income rose 19 percent to $27 million. Net interest margin was 4.3 percent. When you exclude interest recoveries in both quarters, net interest margin was 4.28 percent versus 4.5 percent in the second quarter. Virtually, all the difference was attributable to the increase in cash balances,” he said.
“We are now incrementally more confident that the economy will improve further. Let’s be clear, we still face tremendous challenges with -- from COVID-19, the elections in Puerto Rico and the USA and completing our Scotiabank conversion and integration. But, we believe the economy is starting to move in the right direction and the future is beginning to look brighter,” Fernández added.
Other Highlights:
Non-interest expenses of $83 million fell more than $2 million compared to the second quarter and that number includes Scotiabank merger and COVID-related costs.
Customers’ deposits grew more than $212 million from June 30 to $8.5 billion. Due to the increased deposits, as well as repayments of loans and securities, cash increased $383 million to $2.3 billion. As a result, total assets grew $84 million to $10 billion.
Loan production was strong, totaling $458 million. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans in Q2 and Q3 2020, production increased $228 million.
As of June 30, Oriental had processed relief for more than 44,000 retail customers for $1.4 billion or 32 percent of its retail loans. For commercial customers, $685 million in loans had been processed, or about 27 percent of its commercial portfolio.
