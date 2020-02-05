Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) has issued a “Stable” outlook for Oriental Bank’s long-term debt and deposit ratings, highlighting the financial institution’s “sustained level of profitability, including the ability to accrue equity capital, in the face of a protracted economic downturn and severe fiscal crisis in Puerto Rico, culminating with the commonwealth’s default on its general obligation debt in 2016.”
The bank’s capital protection is lower after Oriental acquired Scotiabank of Puerto Rico, with the transaction completed in Dec. 31, 2019. However, KBRA “estimates that the bank can accrete capital at a considerable rate going forward, with earnings retention of about 1 percent per annum in relation to total pro forma assets of approximately $10 billion. Management has communicated a plan that returns regulatory capital to levels that are well above its peer group within three years.”
KBRA also expects “near- to intermediate-term stability in the Puerto Rican economy, due largely from the influx of federal funds and private insurance payments along with an expected much lower debt burden, although the commonwealth will continue to face long-term challenges especially surrounding population growth and economic competitiveness.”
The credit-rating agency said it also recognized that Oriental has a strategy to diversify beyond Puerto Rico. “Total loans to borrowers based in the United States currently comprise 6 percent of total loans; over time, management anticipates that these loans will grow to 20 percent of the total. Even so, that vast majority of operations and loans will remain centered in Puerto Rico, and this includes a concentration in residential loans collateralized by properties located in Puerto Rico.”
Meanwhile, OFG Bancorp, whose principal subsidiary is Oriental Bank, reported results for 2019, which reflected the bank’s acquisition of Scotiabank of Puerto Rico. For the year, OFG reported net income available to shareholders of $47.7 million, or $0.92 per share fully diluted.
OFG ended the year with book value of $18.75 per common share, up 4.8 percent from a year ago; tangible book value of $15.97 per common share, down 1.1 percent as a result of the acquisition; total stockholders’ equity of $1.05 billion, up 4.6 percent; and record total assets of $9.3 billion, up 40.9 percent.
For fourth quarter (Q4) 2019, OFG reported a net loss to shareholders of $2.3 million, or ($0.04) per share, which included $21.5 million in acquisition related merger and restructuring charges, and $6.6 million in additional provision for non-performing loans the company decided to sell in 3Q 2019.
OFG reported its core operations were strong, with a net interest margin of 5.35 percent and loan production of $404.9 million. Most credit quality metrics also improved.
“We ended 2019 on a high note, closing the Scotiabank acquisition at year-end as originally anticipated. We welcome our new team members and clients in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands… We’re excited about the prospects for future growth,” said José Rafael Fernández, president and CEO of OFG Bancorp.
“4Q 2019 was a very busy quarter, closing on the acquisition while continuing to build our existing business. Operationally, we had a strong quarter. We effectively managed the transition to slightly lower yields in the commercial loan portfolio, reflecting FRB [Federal Reserve Bank] rate cuts, with our pro-active effort to reduce high cost wholesale funding. Going forward, our funding mix will improve even further with our larger core deposit base,” he said.
Fernández noted that, with the Scotiabank acquisition, loans jumped from $4.4 billion to $6.6 billion. Core deposits also increased from $4.6 billion to $7.5 billion. All categories of loans did well, particularly those in the commercial sector, and loan yields were steady at 7.51 percent.
“We are well positioned for 2020. The acquisition enabled us to more effectively use our excess capital and end 2019 with a record $6.6 billion in loans and a record $7.7 billion in deposits, which increases our ability to generate future growth. We are moving fast, starting the year focused on integration and loan production, and look forward to reporting our progress in the quarters ahead,” Fernández added.
First BanCorp’s earnings highlights
First BanCorp, the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico, also issued its report for Q4 2019, highlighting net income of $36.4 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to $46.3 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for Q3 2019.
For the year ended Dec. 31, 2019, the company reported net income of $167.4 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, compared to $201.6 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018.
Its total loan portfolio as of Dec. 31, 2019 grew by $140.4 million as compared to the portfolio as of Dec. 31, 2018, and core deposits grew by $312.8 million as compared to the 2018 year-end amount. Non-performing assets were down 32 percent during the year and are now at 2.5 percent of its portfolio, a “decade low” for the financial institution.
“2019 was a momentous year for our company and we are working diligently toward the approval, closing and integration of the recently announced acquisition of Banco Santander of Puerto Rico. We reported $36.4 million of net income for the fourth quarter of 2019, which included $6.8 million of after-tax merger and restructuring charges,” said Aurelio Alemán, president and CEO of First BanCorp.
“Our adjusted core results of $42.8 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, were slightly below the prior quarter reflecting the impact of the current interest rate environment. Our pre-tax, pre-provision income was stronger at $72.1 million this quarter,” he added.
