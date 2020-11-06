Oriental announced that, starting at noon on Friday, November 6, the process of integrating the platform of the former Scotiabank into its own will begin. The integration will take place over the weekend and will be completed by 8:30 a.m. Monday, November 9. To complete the integration, the branches of the former Scotiabank will be closed on Saturday, November 7, and Sunday, November 8.
"We are in the final stage of integrating Scotiabank's operations in Puerto Rico into Oriental. Once the integration is complete, customers of the former Scotiabank will be able to enjoy an easy, efficient and enjoyable banking experience by combining innovative online and mobile technology with the excellent service that Oriental is known for," said said José Rafael Fernández, president and CEO of Oriental.
"The acquisition of Scotiabank's operations in Puerto Rico significantly enhances our ability to invest and offer a unique banking experience to clients and the communities we serve. At Oriental, we are more than ready and reaffirm our commitment to all clients in helping them achieve their progress and financial well-being," he added.
During the integration weekend, Scotiabank clients must take into account the following:
Schedules of Former Scotiabank Branches
— Friday, Nov. 6: until 12:00 p.m.
— Saturday, Nov. 7, and Sunday, Nov. 8: closed.
— Monday, Nov. 9: regular schedule.
These hours are only for the 18 branches coming from Scotiabank. The original Oriental branches will continue to operate their regular hours, as the integration of Scotiabank's operations will not impact them.
Clients with accounts originated in Scotiabank will be able to carry out transactions at any Oriental branch as of Monday, November 9, because their accounts and funds will be reflected on the Oriental platform.
Services That Will Not Be Available
The following services will not be available to former Scotiabank clients as a result of the integration, from Friday, November 6, to Monday, November 9, 2020, at 8:30 a.m.:
— Online banking
— Mobile banking
— Business Online Banking (commercial clients)
— Call center
— Telephone banking (automated voice service)
Access to Money
Clients whose accounts originated with Scotiabank can continue to use their current debit card this weekend. They may also make purchases or withdrawals at ATMs, although updated account balances will not be available until Monday, November 9.
Starting Nov. 9, these clients will be able to:
— Activate and start using their new Mastercard brand debit card with CHIP and contactless technology and the assigned Personal Identification Number (PIN).
— Continue receiving the direct debits linked to their old Scotiabank account as usual.
— Access Oriental's Online Banking and Mobile Banking platforms.
— Make personal, auto and mortgage loan payments through My Payments by accessing orientalbank.com.
— Enjoy the People Pay services through Mobile Banking, where the client can transfer money to another person with an account at any bank in Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland; and FOTOdepósito, which allows the client to deposit checks to their bank account their phone camera.
— Have access to a network of more than 450 ATMs, 55 branches and 13 live ATMs.
— Call Oriental Customer Service at 787-620-0000 for questions related to their accounts or services.
