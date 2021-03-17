The Puerto Rico government’s draft of the 2021 Fiscal Plan projects that the island’s economy declined by 1.4 percent in real terms in fiscal year (FY) 2020 and is expected to continue to decline an additional 3.6 percent in FY 2021, due in large part to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, the projection for FY 2020 is an improvement from the forecast of a 4.0 percent decline in FY 2020, which is in the May 27, 2020 Certified Fiscal Plan, due in large part to the billion-dollar influx of pandemic relief funds awarded to Puerto Rico residents and businesses by the federal government.
Despite the upward revisions, economic growth was partially offset by the slower reopening of the Puerto Rican economy from the COVID-19 lockdown. “The re-opening of Puerto Rico’s economy, expected to occur in early June 2020, did not materialize as envisioned at the time of the last Fiscal Plan submission. Instead, lockdown measures have remained in place well beyond this date. Partial lock-down policies continued, reflecting the persistent and resurgent outbreaks amid a policy shift that utilized lockdowns to prevent outbreaks and viral spread as opposed to ensuring medical treatment capacity.
“Executive Orders to fight the COVID-19 pandemic utilized lockdowns, curfews, and other measures to reverse economic openings as the original ten-week timeline proved ineffective at stopping the virus. Partial re-openings were quickly reversed, taking a steep toll on growth in the period March through June and key sectors such as tourism were severely impacted, reflecting the persistence and intensity of outbreaks continuing into the fall of 2020,” according to the Revised Fiscal Plan 2021-2022 document.
At the same time, the pace, timing and effectiveness of vaccine distribution on the island and subsequent measures to fully reopen the economy remain uncertain.
Business Reforms Also Important
Gov. Pedro Pierluisi presented the 2021 Revised Fiscal Plan last week, which includes a five-year plan with economic projections until 2046, outlining Puerto Rico’s capacity to maintain a balanced budget.
The Revised Fiscal Plan includes macroeconomic projections from the Congressional Budget Office that are more optimistic than those used during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, welcomes the federal administration’s commitment to greater availability of Medicaid funds, and also contains key initiatives to spur economic activity. These initiatives include reforms to streamline business processes (e.g., paying taxes, registering property and obtaining permits) to improve the ease of doing business and enable job creation; and proposals to enable reliable power and stable infrastructure for businesses and households.
“My initiatives continue to be clear and are necessary to achieve a better government that is efficient and works as it should. I reiterate my commitment to no more cuts to [government] pensioners and the University of Puerto Rico, as well as a uniform remuneration to public servants that provides them with salary justice. In the same way, municipalities have suffered great attacks in recent years, which represents a burden for the essential functions that they carry out. This Fiscal Plan proposes an exemption for municipalities from having to contribute to Puerto Rico’s state Medicaid program. I insist that we have to invest in the government; this will lay the foundations for recovery and innovation in Puerto Rico,” the governor said.
The 2021 Revised Fiscal Plan states that the stimulus on the island was greater than anticipated and was executed at a faster rate than expected.
It is estimated that the total stimulus from the CARES Act along with the aid packages from the government of Puerto Rico have exceeded $14 billion. This figure represented roughly 20 percent of the island’s gross national product and included significant direct aid to households, the most immediate form of economic stimulus, such as the expansion of unemployment benefits, the program to protect wages and direct payments to citizens.
In terms of disaster relief funds, the estimated total in the 2021 fiscal plan is $86 billion, spanning from fiscal year 2018 through fiscal year 2032.
“We will continue working with the Oversight Board to advance an adjustment plan before the Title III Court, always keeping the defense of our pensioners clear. This Fiscal Plan is a draft that will now go through an iterative process in which we will share our projections with the Board’s economic teams, to ensure that they reflect a sustainable fiscal reality. We are committed to having a government of excellence, to have fiscal responsibility and to offer a better quality of life for all,” Pierluisi said.
