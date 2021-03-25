Despite the fact that it was estimated that the Opportunity Zones would generate approximately $600 million in new investments, jobs and income to the government coffers, the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed its progress in Puerto Rico and, two years after their approval, they have barely generated $33 million.
In 2019, the U.S. Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) designated 98 percent of Puerto Rico as Opportunity Zones. These are financially distressed areas or communities across the United States and its territories, for which certain tax incentives were designed to foster investment and economic development in them.
This mechanism was created to foment local, national, and international investment; create jobs, and generate economic development in disadvantaged communities. As such, the island entered the program to compete for local and foreign investment against 8,700 jurisdictions, deeming tourism and manufacturing as the sectors with most potential.
The secretary-designate of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC), Manuel Cidre, argued that it is "unfair" to review these Opportunity Zones because the pandemic delayed their progress. He stated that, to date, the government has only received 12 requests from investors.
"Measuring their effectiveness in the middle of the pandemic is unfair. Now, to date, the Incentives Office has received 12 requests for Opportunity Zones that amount to nearly $33 million. We acknowledge that it is little money compared to this effort's potential," the official said.
He explained that —with the exception of Roosevelt Roads in Ceiba, Condado, and some areas in Guaynabo— the rest of Puerto Rico has been classified as Opportunity Zones, which, to his understanding, paves the way for economic development in places that lacked incentives.
However, Cidre assured that he trusts that as the pandemic is controlled on the island, the economy will be reestablished and permanent improvement works to critical infrastructure will begin, and that investment interest in the areas of opportunity will also emerge.
He also pointed to the multiple benefits that the investor obtains by establishing eligible activities in Opportunity Zones, such as development of residential real estate, development of commercial real estate and activities of social interest, since they can access the advantages of the Incentives Code and expedited permitting process during business establishment.
"Opportunity Zones are investors' IRAs. They invest in a pre-qualified development and if they stay for five years they pay 90 percent of the profit; seven years, 85 percent, and if they keep the investment for 10 years they do not pay any taxes. It is a good option for many investors and we are hopeful that in mid-2021 investor interest will start to increase," Cidre added.
For his part, Carlos Fontán, director of the Incentives Office of the DDEC, explained that another attraction is that if investors request an Opportunity Zone decree, they can still request other decrees under the other provisions of the Incentives Code.
"The only thing that is established is that the activity for which the opportunity zone is requested cannot be eligible under other sections. A fund could have a decree for the export of services, manufacturing, and Opportunity Zones because they are different fields. This gives us advantages over other jurisdictions," the official stated.
Fontán also explained that the 12 requests they have received so far are to locate in and outside the metropolitan area and respond to commercial and residential real estate developments. "Those investments of $33 million are the initial investment and their investment plans exceed $58 million," he added.
Cidre underscored that the Opportunity Zones project is "very varied" and that, as part of the commercial real estate development, new fast food chains that are interested in establishing themselves on the island could be eligible. He indicated that there is a project in the U.S. Congress to raise the eligibility of Puerto Rico to 100 percent instead of the current designation of 98 percent.
