Inflation has been at the top of everyone’s minds for the past months since in the United States it reached a 13-year high, and a 15-year high in Puerto Rico. We know some of the reasons why there has been inflation, but our true worry is… is it here to stay?
CNBC just released a poll that shows that people are as concerned in America about inflation as they are about COVID-19. In Puerto Rico, Inteligencia Económica does a monthly survey that shows inflation as one of the top-three concerns for Puerto Ricans, alongside COVID and crime. A lot of this is due to people feeling it at the cash register. It began last year when we saw increases in food prices, then during the summer with increases in car prices and now it’s finally reached everywhere else.
The one that concerns me is rent and new home prices, which have not been driven by increases in metro areas in the U.S. or Puerto Rico, but by aggressive buyers, mostly corporations, with sufficient capital to price out any middle- or working-class family who are confronting increasing prices everywhere they look.
The era of uncomfortable inflation is here.
Let’s begin with the causes. The first is the supply-chain backlog, where people are worried not only about their holiday gifts but also about their everyday needs. While Puerto Rico hasn’t seen inventory shortages like in the U.S., there are many U.S. jurisdictions where there have been difficulties in restocking shelves, leaving many families worried about their basic necessities. At the moment, supply-chain issues will likely linger until at least the summer of 2022. What should worry us is that there are other drivers of inflation that are picking up, such as labor shortages and increases in the minimum wage, which have been felt in increasing prices in restaurants, home goods, retailers, and more.
We will discuss in another article how the labor market is behaving, and it will likely not go back to normal in the short term. To summarize, in the U.S., millions of workers have either resigned from their jobs or have gone on strike because of poor labor conditions and fatigue.
There are three important points to include here. First, the countless number of employees who were worked to the bone because they were deemed essential, only to encounter their employers’ hesitancy to raise wages. Second, large chain stores received huge government bailouts while the stock market soared to record highs, improving quality of life and income for executives and middle management, but not “trickling down” to white-collar workers. Third, a 30-year high in new businesses, showing many employees have moved to being their own bosses.
One man’s labor shortage is another man’s path to a higher income.
Average salary for workers in the U.S. is expected to increase by 3% in 2021 and another 3% in 2022, the largest increase in more than a decade. In the case of Puerto Rico, the government increased the minimum wage from $7.25 to $8.50 an hour, the only jurisdiction to increase the minimum wage during the pandemic, and yet many businesses have still faced a labor shortage. This translates into an increase in prices, which won’t decrease once the supply-chain issues stop.
And while increasing wages are welcome news, increasing inflation? Less so.
So, the reality is… we don’t know for how long we’ll see inflation above 1.5%, but the signs are clear that at least in the U.S. and in Puerto Rico, inflation will likely continue to be a concern until well into 2022.
