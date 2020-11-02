Small and midsize businesses (SMEs) keep trying to persevere amid the uncertainty, revenue drops, and additional expenses to continue operating during the COVID-19 pandemic while juggling to retain their workforce.
Among the expenses that will continue for an indeterminate time are the costs of disinfection and security materials, which are constant and regardless of whether the income is less than usual before the arrival of the virus.
Jesús Vázquez, president of the United Retailers Center (CUD by its Spanish acronym), explained that the costs “to disinfect and maintain the security of businesses have increased between 5 percent and 10 percent, which is a lot of money. This includes masks, face shields, gloves, dispensers, disinfection products that are not the same as those used before, and thermometers that break every several weeks."
The current situation also merits the hiring of additional employees to maintain the security of the establishments and control the flow of consumers, who must follow strict rules to enter businesses such as stores, supermarkets, and pharmacies, among others.
"In supermarkets, there are additional employees dedicated to cleaning the stations. Cashiers do not do this to avoid cross contamination. There are also people so that [customers] respect the rules, because some refuse to follow them," he stated.
This type of employee has increased the expenses of the establishments, as well as the equipment to maintain the distance between consumers, which is aggravated by the capacity allowed (55 percent) in Puerto Rico's businesses after the mandate of the recent executive orders.
"Employees at the entrance gates cost an additional salary, but they do not make money. It is not only the cost of the hand sanitizers and masks, but also the barriers to avoid physical contact -in places like restaurants and casinos- plus the significant loss of customers because there is a lot of fear of going out," said Jorge Argüelles, former CUD president.
Meanwhile, the president of the Retail Trade Association (Acdet by its Spanish acronym), Iván Báez, coincided in the blow of high spending in the daily operations of the stores.
"The impact on equipment for employees, surveillance, additional staff at entrances, daily cleaning of stores, deep cleaning and disinfection of shopping carts -among other expenses, such as cleaning products- is significant. Less money is also entering the economy because federal funding has run out," he said.
The expenses to avoid the spread of the virus are high and constant, which continues to affect mainly SMEs, which feel the economic impact differently.
According to Vázquez, large stores are the ones that have benefited from state and federal aid, because, in his reasoning, consumers spent that money on luxury products in this type of commerce.
"A consumer bubble was created with the aid and the big chains benefited. Small businesses cannot increase the cost of their products to cover the additional costs of disinfection, because they are out of competition with the prices of the large chains. It is very complicated," Vázquez said.
Regarding shopping centers, the panorama is very similar and according to Adolfo “Tito” González, president of the Puerto Rican Shopping Centers Association (ACCP by its Spanish initials) and Empresas Caparra, shopping centers have been very rigorous in the implementation and practice of the protocols for the prevention of COVID-19.
"The ACCP and the [Acdet] have been the only industries that have carried out this process, which has also entailed substantial additional expenses for our operation," González stated.
He noted that an additional operating expense of more than $200,000 is estimated at San Patricio Plaza, which includes the staff who daily watch over compliance with prevention measures, security guards, and parking employees dedicated to counting the people and open doors for them. Added to this is the purchase of personal protective equipment, dispensers and hand sanitizer, automated traffic counters, educational signage, and protective acrylics, among others.
Companies such as the Planet Fitness gym chain, which has 12 establishments throughout the island, claim that they have had to invest exorbitant sums to meet the health standards required by the government and the CDC. This company recently invested about $100,000 in chemicals and protective equipment, which includes roughly $25,000 in disinfecting machines, as Rick Sciacca explained to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL. Sciacca is the CEO of the Planet Fitness franchise in Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and the Niagara Region in Canada.
Government Action Solicited
A study conducted by the World Bank and Price Waterhouse Cooper titled Paying Taxes 2020 and in which the taxes of 190 countries are compared, Puerto Rico appears in position 163 for its high tax rate. Considering all taxes, it reaches 64.4 percent, while the world average rate is 40.5 percent, and there are countries where it only reaches 8 percent. This means that for every $1.00 that is generated, the state is paid .64 cents between patents, the Sales & Use Tax, and other costs.
According to Argüelles, this expense is added to the current situation where the small-business owner operates at a loss, a difficult situation that many businesses understand will not be able to endure, so immediate action is urgently needed to avoid the closure of more businesses.
"It is essential that the government promptly promotes executive orders or legislation that help overcome involuntary inactivity and compliance with the tax status in the event of a health emergency. There is no will on the part of politicians. Economic conditions must be created for businesses to be productive," Argüelles said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.