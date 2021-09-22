In order to continue promoting business innovation, the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC) and the University of Puerto Rico - Mayagüez Campus (UPRM), recently signed a collaborative agreement to launch the second call for the Puerto Rico Innova program (PRI).
This initiative seeks to empower local entrepreneurs to forge an entrepreneurial vision that allows them to generate new innovative ideas that promote business projects with high potential for expansion and development. This was reported jointly by Economic Development Secretary Manuel Cidre Miranda and UPRM Dean Agustín Rullán Toro.
"Part of our vision for a sustainable and robust economic development involves innovation as a spearhead to promote the productivity and competitiveness of our local companies and boost their globalization. To do this, we have joined forces with the UPR-Mayagüez to develop this initiative and, in this way, continue to encourage more local entrepreneurs to identify and develop the skills and competencies necessary to take their company to the next level," Cidre said.
Meanwhile, Rullán affirmed that "the Mayagüez Campus has a solid ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship that has been forged and strengthened over decades, thanks to the work of the Business and Economic Development Center (CNDE), which has been a forerunner from the Faculty of Business Administration [and] has nurtured that effort and has contributed to business projects and the training of members of our community, the western region, and the island."
"This collaborative agreement with the DDEC, through the PR Innova program, consolidates this feat and allows continuing the route of training more entrepreneurs through the Business Center platforms and its expert resources with experience in promoting business, innovation, and technology in a way that results in the economic development of Puerto Rico," he added.
Puerto Rico Innova will be implemented in several stages.
First Phase
The first stage will begin with the call to all those people who have an innovative business idea, be it a new business or existing companies with a new idea that they wish to develop.
Interested persons must complete a participation form and go through a selection process where the best business proposals will be chosen. These will be evaluated under the criteria of viability, commercialization, technical, and financial capacity. Likewise, business ideas must have an innovative component, either in their processes or in the creation of new products or services.
The call will also be available to those entrepreneurs who, due to the passage of Hurricane Maria or the COVID-19 pandemic, closed their businesses and also meet the aforementioned criteria.
One hundred (100) entrepreneurs will be selected in the first phase to participate in the business training program virtually. In this program, participants will develop the skills necessary to increase the chances of their business being successful.
Companies will have the opportunity to analyze and develop their idea, product or service, study the target market and its consumers, write their business plan, identify possible sales and distribution channels, promotion, advertising, permits and legal aspects, as well as financing and commercial viability.
Second Phase
In the second phase of the program, a panel selection process will be opened where the 40 best projects that have completed their business plan will be chosen. These entrepreneurs will have access to specialized and individual strategic advice and will have a mentor/specialist who will assist them in the technical areas of business development.
The finalists who qualify under the requirements of the DDEC Program to Strengthen Innovative SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) will have the opportunity to request an incentive of up to $100,000 or request a seed capital of $5,000 through a matching of funds, among other incentives available in the DDEC.
Part of the activities of the Puerto Rico Innova program are allowed thanks to a federal grant from the Economic Development Administration (EDA), an entity under the umbrella of the U.S. Department of Commerce.
The call will be available until Oct. 17, 2021. For more information, call (787) 754-5504, extensions 5525, 5523, 5522, 5231 (metro area). You can also contact (787) 832-0526 or (787) 832-0537 or via email at programaprinnova@ddec.pr.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.