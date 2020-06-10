Despite efforts by the U.S. Census Bureau and the Puerto Rico Statistics Institute, the island’s response rate to the 2020 Census is only at 8.9 percent — the lowest in the nation, according to the latest Census figures.
By comparison, the island’s response rate in the 2010 Census was 53.8 percent.
Nationwide, responses to the 2020 Census are on track, as more than 60 percent of U.S. households have responded to the 2020 Census, with four out of every five households that responded on their own choosing to do so online at 2020census.gov. Nationwide, current Internet self-response rates are 9.2 percentage points above Census Bureau projections, as households continue to favor online to phone and mail in responding to the Census.
As reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, the data collected from the 2020 Census is important for the island’s economic recovery, after several disruptions, including a depression lasting more than a decade, Hurricane Maria in 2017, the recent earthquakes in January and now the coronavirus crisis. These factors and the island’s multibillion-dollar public debt have contributed to a stagnant economy and a drastic population decline.
Census data is used to determine millions of dollars in federal funding across the nation.
Jeff Behler, director of the U.S. Census Bureau’s New York region — which encompasses the island —, affirmed that the data collected from this decennial Census provides accurate, reliable information about Puerto Rico’s socioeconomic demographics, including which areas are facing more setbacks in the recovery process.
“What we do is that we provide the data so that if a federal agency is going to give out funding to Puerto Rico, they need to know not only the population, but the age distribution of that population in the individual communities across Puerto Rico, and that’s what the Census can provide. Whether it’s decision making or whether it is funding, it is being made using the best data possible, and the way to do that is for households to complete their 2020 Census,” Behler explained.
In mid-March, most households received an invitation in the mail to respond to the 2020 Census, followed by multiple reminders and a paper questionnaire. Census takers are scheduled to visit households that have not yet responded to the 2020 Census beginning in August.
In early May, in coordination with federal, state and local health officials, the Census Bureau began a phased restart of some 2020 Census field operations in select geographic areas, including Puerto Rico.
As part of this phased restart, the Census Bureau resumed dropping off 2020 Census invitation packets at front doors in areas where the majority of households do not receive mail at their home. About 5 percent of households are counted during this operation, known as Update Leave, where Census workers confirm or update a household’s physical location address and then leave a Census questionnaire packet.
In accordance with the COVID-19 crisis and the new normal, all returning staff are receiving safety training on social distancing protocols and are provided personal protective equipment before going back to work.
The Census Bureau’s online response rates map, which includes the 50 states, District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, shows response rates by state, city, county and census tract.
According to the latest data, the five states with the highest self-response rates are:
1. Minnesota — 70.0 percent
2. Wisconsin — 67.4 percent
3. Iowa — 66.9 percent
4. Michigan — 66.7 percent
5. Nebraska — 66.5 percent
The five U.S. jurisdictions with the lowest response rate are:
1. Puerto Rico — 8.9 percent
2. Alaska — 41.3 percent
3. West Virginia — 48.1 percent
4. New Mexico — 48.2 percent
5. Wyoming — 50.6 percent
