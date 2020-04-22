Many small business owners around the nation are eagerly waiting for Congress to pass the new deal on extending the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) under the CARES Act, or the so-called coronavirus relief package, as the $349 billion limit was reached just two weeks after the program went into effect.
That includes many small business owners in Puerto Rico, as only a small fraction of PPP forgivable loans were approved on the island before the money ran out.
A lucky 2,856 small businesses in Puerto Rico received PPP approvals, totaling more than $658.57 million in forgivable loans, as of April 16, when the assigned PPP money ran out, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program report. The SBA is in charge of approving the forgivable loans, which are handled through financial institutions.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s County Business Pattern data, there are at least 40,000 small businesses in Puerto Rico—and as defined by the federal government, these businesses have 500 or fewer employees. The estimate includes the self-employed, such as freelancers and other contract personnel.
Based on these figures, only 7 percent of small businesses on the island received approvals for the Paycheck Protection Program under the CARES Act.
Puerto Rico is in the sixth week of an islandwide lockdown and curfew, and the private sector and the Economic Development and Commerce Department (DDEC by its Spanish acronym) are raising their voices that the time has come to reopen the economy, little by little.
At the same time, the local Health Department has admitted that it has overcounted the confirmed cases of coronavirus on the island, sometimes double or triple counting the same cases. This has raised the ire of many people in Puerto Rico.
The Puerto Rico government’s Economic Task Force has forwarded various recommendations to Gov. Wanda Vázquez for reopening the economy in two-week phases.
Emilio Colón Zavala, who heads the Economic Task Force, said considerations would include the risk of contagion—in which case “data driven” decisions are imperative—the number of employees and percentage in gross national product (GNP) of each sector.
“After five weeks of [the government] having implemented closure measures and mobility restrictions, it is important to evaluate moving to a transition phase to reactivate our economy. We have to start an orderly process now, in phases, in two-week sequences, that allows our people to return to work,” he said.
As previously reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, DDEC Secretary Manuel Laboy has already said that it is time to reopen the economy in Puerto Rico, as the costs to the island’s struggling economy are mounting.
Among the sectors that should start to open are tourism, construction, real estate and professional-services firms, he indicated.
“Our goal has been to develop indices that indicate the capacity of the health system so as not to saturate it, risk indices by economic sector and of economic impact to guide us with validated data, and which sectors to recommend opening first before others. This is supported by standardized guidelines by the [Center for Disease Control] and [Occupational Safety and Health Administration] on how to operate, even under the threat of COVID-19,” said economist Roberto Toledo.
He added that if the economic roll out has to be stopped due to an outbreak, it will be done, and that the private sector is committed to purchasing more coronavirus tests and establishing “contract tracing” systems. “As I have always stipulated, in our system, an economic decision affects a health one and a health [decision] affects an economic one," he said.
