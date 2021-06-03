Last year, 79 percent of Puerto Ricans made internet purchases, placing the island among the five places with the highest incidence of online spending.
This data was compiled in the preliminary results of the 2021 Consumer Snapshot, made by the Puerto Rico Chamber of Food Marketing, Industry & Distribution (MIDA by its Spanish acronym). The entity sought to provide an in-depth look at online food purchases.
In 2020, 30 percent of consumers used digital tools to buy foods, while 48 percent have bought foods through online apps so far this year, representing an 18-percent increase.
In addition to the constant growth that has been seen in the past 12 months in the use of digital platforms, one in 3 (33 percent) are new online food buyers.
“The connected consumer responds to the exponential increase in the use of digital platforms for the purchase of food in recent years. The Consumer Radiography (CR) study has stated this since 2018, reporting by then 6 percent of users. In 2019, it increased to 15 percent, and in 2020, it reached 30 percent. Certainly, the pandemic accelerated the use of online shopping, but the industry was prepared," said Manuel Reyes Alfonso, executive vice president of MIDA.
He added that for the food sector it is important to know the habits of this new consumer, so that the components can evolve and respond to their needs.
Demographics
To get a clearer idea of who the connected consumer is, it was revealed that 89 percent are women and 33 percent are in the 35-44 age group. In turn, 13 percent of shoppers make 100 percent of their food shopping online. This population completely changed the way they do their shopping and no longer visit brick-and-mortar stores.
In terms of income, 27 percent reported income of less than $10,000 in a household of two or three people (48 percent). Meanwhile, 53 percent do not receive financial aid from the Nutritional Assistance Program, of which 67 percent are over 45 years of age.
More Findings to be Revealed
The complete study will be presented through Zoom on June 17, at 10:00 a.m., and its objective is to know the purchasing habits, the average spending and what motivates them to use these new tools.
According to Luis Defendini, member of the Consumer Snapshot committee, the results reflect the high levels of satisfaction that food buyers have with the applications they use and the quality of services, in addition to the intensity of purchase in the different digital tools.
The study also breaks down how the categories behave in online sales and how effective the promotions are for this consumer.
Another element that the study highlights is the issue of consumer loyalty: it was revealed that 37 percent of shoppers use only one platform to make their food purchases.
Among the other findings of the study, is how the categories behave in online sales, the preferences and differences in spending patterns between the pick-up/delivery services, and how effective the promotions are for this consumer.
