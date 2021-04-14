LinkedIn, Microsoft and GitHub have extended their online workshops for users to hone their professional skills and boost their hireability.
In June 2020, the three companies launched the “Global Skills Initiative” on LinkedIn Learning, featuring thousands of pre-recorded videos by professionals and experts in a variety of fields, such as entrepreneurship, financial management and digital marketing, among others.
Jorge Cella, director of Philanthropy at Microsoft Latin America, said that users who sit through all courses in one workshop gain a badge of completion that they may display on their LinkedIn accounts. So, in addition to gaining knowledge, they have better odds at being noticed by employers and getting more job search matches based on the acquired skills.
After a free one-month trial period, the cost of the online workshops is $29.99 a month.
The original goal was to reach 25 million unemployed job-seekers worldwide. “Several months later, we announced that we reached more than 30 million people around the world. In Latin America, we reached 5 million people and we are very excited about the great success of this initiative, especially in a region that is not so used to taking online courses; and especially because of the content, the skills that we are proposing to learn are linked to the current world, how it has changed, the digital transformation of all organizations and above all, the skills that provide more opportunities and employability to people who today live in vulnerability,” he told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
Given the success of the affordable online workshops, the initiative has been extended until Dec. 31, 2021.
Regarding the Puerto Rico market, Cella disclosed that roughly 13,000 LinkedIn users on the island have taken these courses. “Puerto Rico has always been a very important Microsoft partner; it is a key and strategic place. We hope to advance much more. We are happy with the numbers, but we can come up with much more,” he stated.
Meanwhile, Ramiro Luz —head of Talent Solutions at LinkedIn Latin America— explained that the LinkedIn Learning platform also breaks down the most unsaturated professions, allows users to search and apply for jobs, and also helps them prepare for interviews. This tool also allows LinkedIn to “understand where are the most interesting [job] opportunities,” he said.
Asked about which skills are employers most interested in, Luz said that they are looking for a “mix of abilities” in technology, such as data analytics and software development, which he said is the fastest-growing and most sought-offer dexterity. “On the one hand, there are quite a few technological positions, and there are also positions in sectors that are growing rapidly in relation to sales, customer service, support, experts in digital marketing, which also experienced quite strong growth,” he added.
Moreover, the executives noted that in Puerto Rico, the most popular courses are related to customer service and software development, followed by data analytics, which indicates that Puerto Ricans are looking to improve their prowess in some of the most promising career areas in terms of job availability. The rest of Latin America also shares the same top-two interests as Puerto Rico users, with the third spot fluctuating between data analytics and digital marketing, among others.
They added that the companies are collaborating with government agencies, private entities and non-governmental organizations worldwide to reach the most vulnerable communities, given that their main goal is to help lift those affected by the coronavirus outbreak. “Through the economic crisis produced by the pandemic, many people were left without jobs, but at the same time many, many new jobs have been created. What we need is that people acquire the skills that these new jobs require so that they can retain their jobs and they can at least have more employment opportunities,” Cella affirmed.
For more information, log on to Opportunity.LinkedIn.com.
