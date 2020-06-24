Just over a week into the enactment of Executive Order 2020-044, which ended the islandwide lockdown and shortened the curfew, businesses in Old San Juan are gradually restoring their operations, with varying results and expectations.
Previously empty due to government restrictions, the area is being frequented once more by locals and tourists alike—from people walking their dogs to flying kites at El Morro’s premises, all while wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.
A national heritage site and one of the most visited tourist destinations in the Caribbean, Old San Juan relies heavily on the hundreds of small businesses that uphold the area’s uniqueness while playing a pivotal economic role in Puerto Rico.
But due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency, many of these businesses were forced to shut down—some temporarily, others indefinitely—or to reduce their staff. As virus fears dwindle and Puerto Rico’s economy is opened, however, some of these have managed to reopen their doors and even reinvent their business models.
Such was the case of La Factoría, a popular nightlife establishment on San Sebastián Street that has been repeatedly listed in The World’s 50 Best Bars. Its general manager, Carlos Irizarry, told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that the initial news of an islandwide quarantine came as a shock.
“The first thing we did was send everybody home to see what would happen during those first two weeks. We also took the measures to preserve all the fresh products that we had in many freezers spread throughout every corner,” he said, adding that one of the main challenges when planning to reopen was reconceptualizing La Factoría to open during the day. He decided to start serving coffee—after talking with barista friends for tips—and to design a new daylight cocktail menu.
“Truth is, it was a ‘bad trip’ to be closed, but very refreshing to take that time to redefine who we are, analyze our strengths and develop them. From there, we developed a spectacular many. We also have coffee offerrings and a daytime clientele… And yeah, we had a lot of setbacks and obstacles, but after two, three weeks back in operation, i can say that the path is bright ahead,” Irizarry said.
Likewise, Nelson Maldonado—general manager at Urban Tribe, a jewelry and clothing store on La Fortaleza Street—affirmed that the reopening process has been relatively easy for businesses like his. As with La Factoría, Urban Tribe resumed its operations during the economic reactivation that preceded Executive Order 2020-044. Before the government measures that placed the island under lockdown and curfew on March 15, Urban Tribe was shaping up to have one of its best years in sales.
“January and February were very good. Everything was going along great and a lot of Americans and foreigners were supporting us… but then coronavirus ruined the party,” Maldonado said. Because he is the only employee at the store, he simply reopened as soon as he established the health and safety protocols outlined by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA). Since then, he has managed to stay open and even make some sales, though he lamented reduced working hours and noticeably fewer sales.
“This has been catastrophic. Do you know how many businesses still haven’t reopened? They can open, but they don’t want to. I don’t know if it’s a good decision on their part; maybe they are waiting for more movement because operating a small business entails many expenses,” he added.
Similarly, Irizarry detailed that La Factoría had to invest in installing multiple hand-sanitizer stations throughout the structure, and bought sanitation equipment, signs to reinforce social distancing and other items, including new menus.
While La Factoría and even Urban Tribe can rely on locals for business, other establishments are taking a heavier blow because they depend largely on tourists. Agustina Estevez—co-owner of Family Superstore, a family-owned souvenir shop on San Francisco Street—just reopened last week after months of planning and ensuring that every single item was properly disinfected.
“It has been very rough and really sad. It’s unfortunate because it’s a pandemic; not a storm that came and went. But this pandemic has impacted everyone emotionally, spiritually and economically… We are a family and we are here trying to see what will happen and if we can find new employees, which I doubt… But if tourists don’t come, who will we sell to?” Estevez said.
PPP Funds Help Retain Staff
Another issue that affected Estevez was her inability to solicit the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans from the U.S. Small Business administration (SBA). Unable to secure payroll for her employees, she had to lay off two of them during the lockdown. The PPP initiative, accessible at sba.gov, grants forgivable loans so that businesses can keep their workers employed during the COVID-19 crisis.
By contrast, Irizarry’s request for PPP loans was approved and all 27 employees at La Factoría have managed to keep their jobs.“The accountant managed that. We have a big staff; we are 27 workers. That was really the first concern. We have all these people and no way to work. But at least on that aspect, we managed to assure them their salaries,” he stated, adding that, unlike other businesses interviewed for previous editions of this paper, La Factoría has already received this financial aid. Because of limited operations, these workers were assigned different time slots and tasks. For example, the doorman was initially tasked to cut and squeeze lemons.
Meanwhile, Estevez affirmed that the local government should offer another economic stimulus package that specifically targets businesses that, like hers, have been unable to secure economic assistance.
Still Waiting for Unemployment Benefits
All interviewees affirmed that their workers and themselves had to apply for local unemployment benefits. Although Irizarry did not share any issues concerning this public assistance, both Maldonado and Estevez denounced that they have yet to receive any sort of compensation, despite meeting the requirements.
“My boss did not request [the PPP]. We closed and I requested unemployment, which I am still waiting for… I am generating an income, but I am working fewer hours, so it’s not like my income is the same as it used to be. I‘m just waiting for that unemployment check,” Maldonado said.
For her part, Estevez urged all workers in similar positions to continue insisting on receiving their unemployment benefits. “Don’t stop insisting because that is a right that applied to everyone because everyone here works and if not, they don’t eat. So, work has stopped and [earning an income] is a human right,” she opined.
Different Outlooks Moving Forward
Regarding how Old San Juan businesses can move forward, the interviewees prioritized different aspects. Estevez, who owns a souvenir shop, stressed that tourism from outside Puerto Rico needs to be reinvigorated. She argued that the historic city is “dead” because of traveling fears caused by the pandemic, which is why she opined there should be an emphasis on assuring visitors that Puerto Rico has the virus contained.
Maldonado, on the other hand, thinks that residents need to overcome their fears of COVID-19. Although he acknowledged the necessity of flattening the curve, he said that residents just need to adhere to guidelines from OSHA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and other pertinent risk mitigation strategies.
“There are people with irrational, paralyzing fear. So, you will never return to work? We will have to live with the virus; the virus is not going anywhere. The important thing is to take precautions and that’s it, because, yes, it is highly contagious, but it is barely deadly,” he argued.
Irizarry did not downplay the threat of the virus, but affirmed that maintaining a curfew at this point is “excessive.” Previously from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., the current curfew begins at 10 p.m. and ends at 5 a.m., closing down peak business hours for businesses such as La Factoría.
“I believe that we should take the necessary precautions and we must be conscious. As in, it’s not just to eliminate the curfew and that’s it. We have to be conscious of which measures we will take to continue complying with health requirements and ensure employee and customer welfare. But yes, I think that a curfew is a little bit extreme and we can move forward to another phase,” Irizarry said.
Regarding the road ahead, he commented, “it has been a challenging process, but if we overcame Maria, everything will be all right.”
