The proliferation of the coronavirus, along with the standstill between Russia and Saudi Arabia – which has caused a decrease in the price of oil – far from resulting in a tragedy for the island, could become an advantage.

Although the stock market’s fall could mean a decrease in a broker’s income, analysts claim that for the ordinary citizen, who is not usually an investor, the volatility generated by the collapse of the markets, as well as the crash in the price of oil, could represent substantial savings for Puerto Ricans.

In an interview with THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, Carlos Crespo, an oil industry analyst, agreed that the decline in the price of crude oil will continue until China manages to restart its economy after the coronavirus crisis.

Goldman Sachs’ global head of commodities research in the global investment research division, Jeffrey Currie, acknowledged that the unprecedented cessation of economic activity in China has resulted in an estimated loss of four million barrels per day (bpd) in oil demand, compared to the five million bpd during the recession of 2008.

“The constant tension between economic stimuli and inventory surpluses will most likely lead to volatile commodity prices,” Currie has said.

Crespo acknowledged that, for the island, the coronavirus issue has its advantages and disadvantages, with a greater tendency toward the positive. Crespo mentioned that gasoline prices at the pump will likely show a significant downward trend, given the more than 30 percent fall in the price of oil. At the close of market on Monday, the price of a barrel of crude oil stood at $34. An 18 percent drop, or about $7.00 less per barrel.

Likewise, a decrease in the price of propane should be seen, precisely at the very moment that wholesalers had determined to raise the price of the product to cope with the upward trend in the markets.

Similarly, Crespo argued that a decrease in the price of electricity, the production of which is 60 percent dependent on oil, should be expected. However, gasoline retailers, who have already seen product demand reduced from 1.1 million gallons per year to less than 800,000 gallons, should expect the reduction in demand to continue.

“As the threat of contagion progresses, people decrease visits or trips outside their homes. This is already beginning to happen. People don’t want to be where there are crowds, which could also lead to a blow to retail sales, since they choose to go out only once to buy what is strictly necessary,” Crespo argued.

However, Crespo, who is also a gasoline retailer, acknowledges that some construction materials, such as construction rods, will experience a decrease in price, since China’s demand for construction materials has been reduced to almost zero.

“Although the prices of construction materials had stabilized quite a bit, we should see a downward trend due to the excess of available supply.”

Drop in the price of crude oil

Oil prices suffered a historic collapse overnight after Saudi Arabia disrupted the market by launching a price war against Russia, its ally.

U.S. oil prices plummeted almost 34 percent, a four-year record low, to $27.34 per barrel. Meanwhile, traders prepare for Saudi Arabia to flood the market with crude oil in an attempt to recover its market share.

Oil prices dropped about 30 percent after Saudi Arabia drastically reduced its official sale price and established plans for a drastic increase in oil production next month, starting a price war at a time when global demand has decreased due the spread of the coronavirus. This means an end to more than three years of cooperation within the oil market, Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said that, in 2020, global oil demand may suffer its first contraction in more than a decade, given the stagnation of economic activity caused by the coronavirus. The IEA also anticipates a contraction of 90,000 bpd. However, it estimates a rebound to about 2.1 million bpd by 2021.

First Market Closure Since Dec. 2008

Shortly after trading began at the New York Stock Exchange, trading was halted for 15 minutes, a closing that had not been experienced since Dec. 2008.

At the close of market on Monday, the main stock market indexes on Wall Street collapsed and the Dow Jones lost 2,014 points. The S&P 500 benchmark index fell 7 percent to its lowest level since June 2019, while the Nasdaq Composite was on its way to its biggest daily percentage drop since 2011.