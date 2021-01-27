OFG Bancorp, the financial holding company for Oriental Bank, reported results for the fourth quarter (4Q) and year ended Dec. 31, 2020, which included increased earnings and revenues.
“We had another quarter of strong performance in our core businesses, reflecting our larger scale, solid levels of new loan production, lower cost of funds, higher non-interest income and reduced expenses,” said José Rafael Fernández, president and CEO of Oriental.
“On a macro-basis, we are benefitting from the improved economic environment in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands [USVI] due to the continuing nascent rebound from the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and from pandemic-related stimulus… During the fourth quarter, we also completed the integration of the Scotiabank acquisition and related cost-savings.
“We look forward to realizing the full benefits of our larger scale over the course of 2021. The vaccine inoculations should reduce the threat of COVID-19, and the economies of Puerto Rico and USVI should expand from all the pending federal reconstruction and stimulus,” he added.
During the earnings call, Fernández outlined some of the 4Q 2020 highlights for the bank:
Total core revenues were a record $133 million. Net interest income was $99 million, similar to the third quarter. Banking and wealth management revenues were a record $34 million. Wealth management included $4 million in annual insurance commissions, approximately $3 million of that was from additional insurance business that came with the Scotia acquisition.
Mortgage banking included $2 million in revenues from secondary market sales of mortgages that were held back from the third quarter due to our systems conversion. Non-interest expenses were $89 million. Excluding the merger restructuring charge and COVID-related costs, non-interest expenses amounted to $77 million.
2020 Highlights
Total core revenues were $519.3 million versus $396.2 million in 2019, with increases of 26.5 percent and 51.1 percent in net interest and non-interest income, respectively. New loan production was $1.7 billion compared to $1.3 billion.
COVID-19 related provision for credit losses of $39.9 million and $5.8 million in COVID-19 related expenses.
Agenda for 2021
Fernández said Oriental’s goals for the coming year include advancing its strategic plan to further grow and improving performance in all operating areas. “For that, we need to further increase loan generation and grow fee income. And as I mentioned, we plan to continue to invest for the future to further simplify operations, increase operating leverage, and enhance our ability to serve customers.
“Our outlook is more optimistic than last quarter. We still face challenges from COVID, high unemployment levels, and largely ineffective government operations to name just a few, but we believe the economy is starting to move in the right direction and the future looks brighter,” he said during the earnings call.
“With the new administration in Washington, Puerto Rico is on the cusp of receiving significant amounts of approved reconstruction and stimulus funds for several years to come. Key areas that should benefit from the influx of federal funds might be production and distribution of resilient and diversified electricity, improved infrastructure, telecommunication and government efficiency,” he added.
