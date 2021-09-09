Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCL) resumed today its arrival in Puerto Rico with the Norwegian Gem vessel in Pier 4 in San Juan.

As part of the measures implemented by the NCL, the Norwegian Gem will be arriving on the island with roughly 1,300 passengers, which is 48 percent of its maximum capacity of 2,800. The ship, one of four in the Jewel category, has eleven restaurants, three pools, a theater, a casino, an art gallery, medical facilities, and a cinema, among other amenities.

According to the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. (PRTC) the initial visit of this cruise ship is projected to have an economic impact of $250,000 from passenger spending.

"The Tourism Company is collaborating with all industry members in the public and private sectors to facilitate the return of cruises to all the island's ports safely, and in compliance with all health and safety protocols recommended by the authorities and health experts," PRTC Executive Director Carlos Mercado Santiago stated.

"The Government of Puerto Rico is committed to fully activating and continuing to promote the development of the tourism industry to maximize its significant contribution to the Treasury through the economic activity it generates for local businesses, the increase in direct and indirect jobs, and the potential to create a better quality of life for all island residents," he added.

As reported, NCL requires 100 percent of its staff and passengers to have completed their vaccination against COVID-19 at least two weeks prior to boarding any of its cruise ships, and for all local health and safety requirements are fully complied with at their ports of disembarkation.

Puerto Rico Gov't, NCL Reach Agreement to Receive Passengers Norwegian Cruise Line to demand vaccination to dock in San Juan

Moreover, all passengers must submit to and receive a negative result to a company-administered antigen test; undergo a tiered boarding process to comply with social distancing regulations, and maintain disinfection stations located around the entire ship.

"The arrival of Norwegian Gem with passengers to San Juan follows an agreement, similar to those already recently signed with Carnival and Royal. Following the Public policy of [Gov.] Pedro Pierluisi to promote tourism under rigorous health parameters, always promoting vaccination, we continue to work hard with all components of the cruise industry so that their return to the island be a safe one. Everyone's health remains our highest priority," said Joel Pizá Batiz, executive director of the Puerto Rico Ports Authority.

Passengers had their first Puerto Rican experience at the San Juan dock when they were greeted by dancers, vejigantes, and musicians to the sound of bomba y plena. To facilitate the transfer process to the shore excursions, there was personnel from the PRTC and the Ports Authority.

The presence of several local artisans, who were available at the port front facilities, contributed to the visitors' experience being a memorable one and they were able to obtain typical reminders of Puerto Rico to take back with them.