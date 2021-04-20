Rep. Wilson Román López announced a bill to create the Northwestern Cultural and Gastronomical Route between the municipalities of Aguadilla and Moca, in order to enable the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. (PRTC) and other government agencies to develop and implement marketing and advertising plans.
"The municipalities of Aguadilla and Moca offer unique experiences for local and foreign tourists. The city of Aguadilla with its airport infrastructure, its hotels, beautiful beaches and a world-class gastronomic offer; It is a pillar that supports the economy and tourism in the region. Meanwhile, the municipality of Moca, also known as ‘the capital of the world,' offers us restaurants with the most authentic Creole flavor. Unfortunately, the pandemic has affected everyone's life, including the solvency of many of these restaurants. This measure seeks to provide an additional tool to promote its excellent services to Puerto Rico and the world," Román said.
House Bill 362 establishes the gastronomic route through the highways PR-107, PR-110, PR-111, PR-440 and PR-442, in the jurisdiction of Aguadilla; and the PR-110, PR-111, PR- 125, and PR-4419 in Moca.
The legislator, of the New Progressive Party (NPP), explained that the creation and use of the culinary routes has proven to be a "highly effective mechanism" in promoting designated zones.
The measure contemplates that the PRTC will integrate the proposed route into its work plan and will temper future publications in recognition of its creation and as an alternative to foreign and local tourists.
In addition, it will be in charge of guiding the merchants of the route on those incentives created by law and regulations aimed at the creation of jobs and economic development.
"By adding the cultural element, we ensure that the most complete tourism experience possible is fostered. With the creation of the Northwestern Cultural and Gastronomic Route, we will strengthen the small businesses of Aguadilla and Moca, farms, inns, and we ensure the preservation of our cultural heritage," Román added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.