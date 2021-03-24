In Puerto Rico, nonprofits have been essential in helping vulnerable communities, particularly with health-related services and the distribution of medical items and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), as the coronavirus pandemic threatened both health professionals and the general population.

Direct Relief Puerto Rico, a branch under the Direct Relief organization, has been one of the multiple nonprofits that have aided the local Health Department and medical personnel by donating PPEs, portable X-ray machines and ventilators, as hospitals struggled to determine if their Intensive Care Units were suited to handle the direst pandemic projections.

“For me, it is extremely important to have Direct Relief here because I have seen not only the support that we have given to the government, communities and health centers, but Direct Relief’s role has evolved to become a critical entity in everything related to emergency response… Now, three years after coming here after [Hurricane] Maria, we have procured over $110 million in direct aid to Puerto Rico, and that includes $80 million in medicine distributions for all our highly vulnerable communities that don’t have proper access to medical services,” said Ivonne Rodríguez-Wiewall, executive director of Direct Relief Puerto Rico.

In addition, Direct Relief established the Fund for Health Equity, which has amassed more than $75 million to ensure that Black, Latino and indigenous communities have access to the vaccines against COVID-19. “We have to thank MacKenzie Scott (former spouse of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos); when she saw what we were doing and working to support these communities, she donated $50 million specifically for that fund,” Rodríguez-Wiewall added.

Likewise, United Way Puerto Rico started distributing PPEs as soon as the original two-week lockdown ended in April 2020. Its president, Samuel González, told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that it also developed the “Farmer to Families” program, through which it provided roughly 102,000 boxes weighing 50 pounds containing fresh food, like vegetables, fruits and dairy. “That lasted about five weeks... After that, we worked with Caribbean Products and they started to get more companies [involved],” he stated.

On the other hand, Fundación Súper Héroes, an Aguadilla-based nonprofit dedicated to connecting children with disabilities with therapists islandwide, trained its staff and associates to provide these services virtually.

“We faced the problem that there are many children in Puerto Rico who do not have computers or [access] to an internet system. So, we started a massive effort to be able to carry the services through cellphones, WhatsApp calls and other means. Little by little we evolved until - with strict health guidelines - we could begin to provide therapy services to all children, either virtually or individually in the different centers that we have throughout the island,” said Soammy Acevedo, director of Fundación Súper Héroes. She underscored that this population generally lacks adequate support from government agencies, making their mission more vital.

Federal Government Aid Essential

The $1.9 trillion federal stimulus package, the third of its kind approved since last year to offset the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been hailed by nonprofits for its extension of the Payment Protection Program (PPP) loans under the Small Business Administration, the latter of which also extended deferment periods for all disaster loans.

Locally, government agencies have also distributed aid allocated from the federal packages to assist nonprofits in their causes. González affirmed that in February, the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (AAFAF by Spanish acronym) gave United Way Puerto Rico a $20 million grant, which the entity is disbursing in seven key initiatives.

These include a plan to distribute PPEs “massively and free of charge in the communities”; an information center and referrals; helping students have access to virtual lessons; offering emotional and psychological support to children; a collaborative effort with Birling Capital for financial counseling to families; and the distribution of perishable foods to nursing homes, homeless support organizations, shelters for women and children, and other entities that help disadvantaged communities.

“This way we also help our organizations that probably do not have the facility to make an agreement with AAFAF. We have it, we negotiate, and in the end, all these funds go to them because they are the ones who implement it. Here I do not implement; I give it to the organizations and they are the ones who deliver all this to people in need,” González explained.

Moreover, the organization developed a program called “Paso a Paso” (Step by Step) to help unemployed individuals rejoin the workforce.

“We have developed a collaborative effort with the entity of Community Financial Advisors to prepare and they, in turn, have requested support from Sacred Heart University, where we are developing conferences and workshops; they will prepare their résumés; and they will also be giving emotional support to them,” said González, adding that $625,000 from the grant were identified for this project.

Community Involvement Essential

However, some nonprofits do not apply for federal grants or loans, and rely exclusively on private donations. Such is the case of Direct Relief, which counted on contributions by celebrities and concerts by artists like Metallica and Ariana Grande to raise money for its cause, managing to collect over $100 million for COVID-related efforts in all its divisions, including Puerto Rico.

THE WEEKLY JOURNAL asked Rodríguez-Wiewall if people who visit DirectRelief.org can choose to donate specifically to Puerto Rico.

“Through our page on the donation platform, you can make a note that it is specifically for Puerto Rico, or if not, you can do it directly through our office and we already have several funds (one for Maria, earthquakes and Puerto Rico in general), where every penny that is donated to Direct Relief Puerto Rico - that penny and the interest generated by that money - goes specifically to Puerto Rico for whatever the donor decides,” she replied.

Meanwhile, Fundación Súper Héroes has relied on partnerships with other entities, such as GlobalGiving, which includes a donation section for the nonprofit under “Because Every Child Needs a Super Heroe.” As of press time, the organization has raised $7,295 from 69 donors out of its $50,000 goal through this platform.

In the context of the pandemic, the donation of materials has been pivotal as well. For instance, United Way Puerto Rico distributed thousands of masks and gloves that were donated by AIG Insurance, which had stockpiled these items during the swine flu pandemic in 2009-2010. Moreover, Fundación Súper Héroe relies on volunteers, although it has roughly 30 people working directly in the organization.

Post-Pandemic Plans

Fundación Súper Héroes is currently developing a Montessori school in Aguadilla in collaboration with Wildflower Schools Puerto Rico, which is slated to open in August. The pilot project will have two classrooms and admit 24 students in its initial phase. Of these, roughly 50 percent will have disabilities and the rest won’t have any learning impairments “because atypical children learn from typical children,” Acevedo detailed.

“The first classroom will be for kids aged 1.5 to three years; the other is going to be for kids aged three to six. For next year, we plan to open what is Workshop 1 and Workshop 2 to infants, so there will be three more rooms. Every year we will continue training so that we can open in other areas of Puerto Rico,” she said. For this project, the entity seeks donations from “godparents,” which can be done through GlobalGiving or directly with Fundación Puerto Rico.

Acevedo added that “our main goal is to impact the community, developing programs that do not exist. Montessori is not just an academic program, Montessori is a social transformation program. These children come from many backgrounds; many of them are socially immunocompromised. And what we want is to plant that little seed in those children and commit the parents to attend the workshops that we are going to offer.”

For her part, Rodríguez-Wiewall reported that Direct Relief Puerto foresees a $19 million investment in 2021. As part of its commitment to supporting health services, the nonprofit developed 12 projects to install solar panels and batteries in medical clinics, is currently working on four more and will develop eight others for these purposes. Earlier this year, Direct Relief Puerto Rico and Solar Resources also inaugurated a solar panel installation in a center for firefighters and paramedics in Cataño.

“In addition to these solar energy projects in the health clinics, we are also assisting non-PRASA communities, which are communities that are not connected to the Puerto Rico Aqueduct & Sewer Authority (PRASA) and are fed by well water. And those wells, if they don’t have electricity they also didn’t have water in the communities. So, we took on the task of doing the analysis of those communities, where they were located, how we could help them, and today we have 20 solar energy installations in the wells of those communities,” she stated.