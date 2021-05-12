Understanding the importance of consistently updating Puerto Rico’s vaccination progress against the coronavirus pandemic, nonprofit organizations Direct Relief and VOCES launched a new Data Center, featuring a collaboration with AbbVie, a pharmaceutical company with manufacturing plants on the island.

Some 40 AbbVie employees recently assisted in the opening of the Data Center, located on the second floor of the Plaza Las Américas shopping mall in San Juan, where the store BOSE used to be.

Given Puerto Rico’s ongoing efforts to inoculate its population against COVID-19 and VOCES’ partnership with the local Health Department in curbing the pandemic, the local nonprofit identified the need for office space where its workers and volunteers, such as AbbVie’s staff, can keep up with the process and provide the most accurate vaccination information in real time.

Lilliam Rodríguez Capó, CEO and founder of the VOCES Puerto Rico Immunization and Health Promotion Coalition, affirmed to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that they have the responsibility to operationalize much of these efforts, with some weeks vaccinating 8,000 and even 20,000 residents.

“We bring this all to our Data Center and we have trained staff or trained volunteers who sign a confidentiality and compliance agreement so that they can help us enter this data. So, if we are generating this amount of data, we need a lot of people helping us to enter it,” she explained.

The launch of this establishment was facilitated by equipment donations by Direct Relief, which has been assisting VOCES with resources and equipment in its multiple COVID-related endeavors.

“Direct Relief has been an instrumental ally for VOCES in our mission to reach every corner in times of emergency in solidarity with our country. Today, their contribution of equipment makes possible the agility of this data center and optimizes the logistics necessary to make the entry of information feasible,” Rodríguez said.

Ivonne Rodríguez-Wiewall, the executive advisor of Direct Relief Puerto Rico, explained that the entity’s mission “is to improve the quality of health services for people who are affected by both poverty and emergencies, and we arrived after the passage of Hurricane Maria. Since that moment, since 2017, we have been supporting VOCES in its entire vaccination mission, which now we know how important it is.”

The new Data Center is operating extended hours from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, by people duly trained by the VOCES team, Rodríguez informed.

Private and Third Sectors Working Together

Annette Rodríguez, manager of Communications and Public Affairs at AbbVie Puerto Rico, stated that the company has worked extensively with various organizations throughout the pandemic. For this latest venture, she underscored that AbbVie fosters “a culture of volunteering” that encourages its personnel to participate in activities like these that contribute to the health and overall well-being of the island’s residents.

“We collaborate in different projects constantly, as part of our culture as a company, with the different organizations,” she said, adding that she expects more volunteering activities to assist the Data Center.

Moreover, Alejandro Drevón, general manager of AbbVie’s local operations, asserted that “for all of us at AbbVie, the commitment to support local communities is of great importance, including lending a hand with vaccination efforts in Puerto Rico.”

Meanwhile, the spokespersons for Direct Relief and VOCES both extended their gratitude to Plaza Las Américas’ administration for providing the space with all expenses covered.

“As part of our commitment to the community, we joined Direct Relief in assigning them the use of this space to ensure that the results of the vaccination efforts in Puerto Rico can quickly reach the central data systems of the federal government. We urge the entire community in Puerto Rico to get vaccinated as soon as possible for their own well-being and for the well-being of all Puerto Ricans,” said Franklin Domenech, general manager of Plaza Las Américas.

Rodríguez-Wiewall noted that the mission that drives nonprofits has been identified in companies like Plaza Las Américas and AbbVie.

“We are in Puerto Rico thanks to the donation we received from AbbVie, which was $50 million in 2018, and that’s when we were able to open offices here in Puerto Rico,” she stated. “AbbVie has done its part and is an example of local companies that maintain that sense of social responsibility and should be an example for all others.”