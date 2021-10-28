The Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (PREB) has issued a resolution that the Public Service Regulatory Board will not temporarily increase electricity bills for customers between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31 of this year.
As a result, the slight increase of 0.007 center per kilowatt-hour that had been approved between October and December 2021 will remain "as is."
"The Energy Bureau has determined to maintain the factors that were established in the Sept. 30 resolution so that LUMA Energy customers do not have a new increase in the electricity bills for the Christmas period, which includes [the time] from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, 2021,"said PREB Chairman Edison Avilés Deliz in a written statement.
Earlier this week, the Puerto Rico government allocated $76 million to the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) to help mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which includes the impact of rising fuel costs and maintenance of the public utility's infrastructure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.